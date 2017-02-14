Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Happy Valentine’s Day! The internet has brought us a present better than chocolates or flowers or even diamonds...a new trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt featuring an amazing homage to Beyoncé’s Lemonade, with Titus Andromedon(Tituss Burgess) taking the part of Beyoncé.

The trailer hints that things aren’t going so well between Titus and his adorable construction worker boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen). So, of course, Titus recreates the “Hold Up” sequence of Lemonade. And the “Sorry” sequence. Both with all new lyrics. For “Hold Up”: “Hello, I ain’t playing with you, Michael. I’m not fooling with you, Michael. Back up, I’m ain’t playing with your meatball. Michael, I’m not playing with your meatball.”

Kimmy Schmidt’s use of music has always been a high point — the Now That Sounds Like Music! joke (“I’m Convinced I Can Swim”!) last season was one of the funniest, and of course, we have to mention Pinooooooooooot Nooooooooir.

Obviously, we can’t wait to see Titus’ version of Lemonade. We hope there’s a parody version of every song.

Bonus: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has also announced a release date for season 3: May 19, 2017. Start counting the days now.

And in case you're ready to fall into a Kimmy Schmidt YouTube hold like we are, here are a few other musical highlights from the show:

Top photo via Netflix

More from BUST

Tina Fey On Kimmy Schmidt, Amy Poehler, And Her 'Shameless, Powerful' Daughters: BUST Interview

Ellie Kemper On Kimmy Schmidt, Tina Fey, And Her Failed SNL Audition: BUST Interview

10 Times Kimmy Schmidt Said Something Seriously Empowering