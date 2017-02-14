Quantcast

Titus Recreating Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ In The New ‘Kimmy Schmidt’ Trailer Is The Only Valentine We Need

Details
IN TV
13 kimmy schmidt.w1200.h630

Happy Valentine’s Day! The internet has brought us a present better than chocolates or flowers or even diamonds...a new trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt featuring an amazing homage to Beyoncé’s Lemonade, with Titus Andromedon(Tituss Burgess) taking the part of Beyoncé.

The trailer hints that things aren’t going so well between Titus and his adorable construction worker boyfriend Mikey (Mike Carlsen). So, of course, Titus recreates the “Hold Up” sequence of Lemonade. And the “Sorry” sequence. Both with all new lyrics. For “Hold Up”: “Hello, I ain’t playing with you, Michael. I’m not fooling with you, Michael. Back up, I’m ain’t playing with your meatball. Michael, I’m not playing with your meatball.”

Kimmy Schmidt’s use of music has always been a high point — the Now That Sounds Like Music! joke (“I’m Convinced I Can Swim”!) last season was one of the funniest, and of course, we have to mention Pinooooooooooot Nooooooooir.

Peeno Noir

Obviously, we can’t wait to see Titus’ version of Lemonade. We hope there’s a parody version of every song.

Bonus: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has also announced a release date for season 3: May 19, 2017. Start counting the days now.

And in case you're ready to fall into a Kimmy Schmidt YouTube hold like we are, here are a few other musical highlights from the show:

Top photo via Netflix

Tags: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , TV , Beyonce , Lemonade
