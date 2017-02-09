Quantcast

Samantha Bee On "Flaxen-Haired Fountain Of Lies" Kellyanne Conway And the Sanders-Cruz Healthcare Debate

sam bee cnn

According to the following clip from Samantha Bee's Full Frontal, CNN's Tuesday lineup hooked viewers — Bee's favorite moments included Jake Tapper's takedown of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and a healthcare debate between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas). 

Bee praised CNN correspondent Tapper for repeating the word "falsehood" in response to the allegation from Trump's White House that the media under-reports on terrorist attacks: “Damn, Jake," Bee says. "Wow, I didn't think CNN let you use the f-word on air." 

And after referring to Conway as a "flaxen-haired fountain of lies," Bee's program — like CNN's — seems unwilling to either normalize our current political climate or take Conway seriously. 

Top photo: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

