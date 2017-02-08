Broad City Season Four Is Being Filmed As We Speak, And It's Going To Be ELEGANT AF

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Our favorite show is on its way to making their fourth season, and it’s looking classier than ever. In a tweet yesterday, the Broad City stars showed themselves in elegant gowns announcing the start of filming season four.

Via Twitter/@broadcity



While the show has been thriving on Comedy Central and has a strong fanbase, creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson say they’re not so sure they want to keep the show going for too long. Jacobson told Entertainment Weekly, “I would never want it to go on too long where it starts to feel old and generic.”

The show has been renewed for a fifth season, but we’re still unsure as to whether or not it will be the last season. For now, we’ll have to enjoy season three of Broad City and anxiously wait for season four to come out.

Take a peek at what the next season will look like:

Top photo via Twitter/@broadcity

More from BUST

Broad City's Abbi And Ilana Have The Best Reaction To The Inauguration

Yass Kween! Enter To Win Broad City Season 3 On DVD—Plus $100!

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week To Help You Get Through This Week