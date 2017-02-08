Quantcast

Broad City Season Four Is Being Filmed As We Speak, And It's Going To Be ELEGANT AF

Screen Shot 2017 02 08 at 12.12.59 PM

Our favorite show is on its way to making their fourth season, and it’s looking classier than ever. In a tweet yesterday, the Broad City stars showed themselves in elegant gowns announcing the start of filming season four.

Screen Shot 2017 02 08 at 12.06.44 PMVia Twitter/@broadcity


While the show has been thriving on Comedy Central and has a strong fanbase, creators and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson say they’re not so sure they want to keep the show going for too long. Jacobson told Entertainment Weekly “I would never want it to go on too long where it starts to feel old and generic.” 

The show has been renewed for a fifth season, but we’re still unsure as to whether or not it will be the last season. For now, we’ll have to enjoy season three of Broad City and anxiously wait for season four to come out.

Take a peek at what the next season will look like:

Top photo via Twitter/@broadcity

