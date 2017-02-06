Quantcast

On SNL, Melissa McCarthy Is More Sean Spicer Than Sean Spicer

Details
IN TV
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

la et st melissa mccarthy snl sean spicer trump 20170205

Saturday Night Live hasn’t been shy about their criticism of Trump, with Alec Baldwin doing a tremendous Trump impression, but this week the SNL cast brought in Melissa McCarthy to spice things up.

This week’s skit focused on press secretary Sean Spicer, and McCarthy did not hold back. Just the image of Melissa McCarthy in a neatly swept wig and suit, waving fingers and plowing gum into her mouth (in true Spicer fashion), was enough to leave you laughing. McCarthy was sure to add in some of Spicer’s trademark moves — the way he covertly mentions serious and often detrimental legislation quickly after something positive and "fluffy." The small details also made the skit more accurate and hilarious, like Spicer’s constant jumbling of words.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Spicer impression without the not-so-artful dodging of questions and outward disdain for the New York Times and CNN (who is in a jail cell in the corner). McCarthy goes as far in her skit as to ram a Wall Street Journal reporter with her podium when asked “Are you okay?” The ramming was accompanied by Spicer yelling, “You like that dork?!” which is something we wouldn’t be surprised in actually hearing.

Kate McKinnon’s quick cameo as Betsy DeVos was like the icing on the cake. Highlighting not only DeVos’ inexperience but flat-out lack of knowledge of the public school system was priceless — also McKinnon has the DeVos blank stare down pat.

SNL did not disappoint to say the least. Melissa McCarthy makes us want to watch the next White House press conference just in case Spicer wants to take a few tips from the skit and pull out a water gun of his own. Check out the skit here:

Top photo: SNL

More from BUST

Melissa McCarthy Just Announced The Best 'Gilmore Girls' News Ever

11 Celebrities Who’ve Spoken Out About Designers Refusing To Dress Them Because Of Their Size

Hidden Figures, Roxane Gay And More: BUST's 10 Best Bets For Winter 2016

 

Tags: Melissa McCarthy , Sean Spicer , SNL , Press
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

imageedit 1 9241983808

Trending on BUST

beyonce

Beyonce Did A Whole Pregnancy Photoshoot And I Want To Frame All The Photos And Put Them In A Museum

Donald Trump swearing in ceremony

Here's One Way Trump Could Be Impeached

Screen_Shot_2017-02-03_at_11.03.04_AM_copy.jpg

Hey, Trump — Here's How To 'Dress Like A Woman'

800px Barack Obama speaks in Cairo Egypt 06 04 09

President Obama Subtweets Protesters (In The Best Way)

sag

11 Political Moments From The SAG Awards You Should Pay Attention To

beyonce pregs

BEYONCE IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS AHHHHHHHHHHHHH

Screen Shot 2017 02 01 at 4.37.52 PM

Sing This Song The Next Time You Have Period Sex

Screen Shot 2017 02 03 at 11.34.39 AM

In Arkansas, Baby Daddies Can Now Sue To Stop Abortions

38

Rose McGowan On Quitting Acting And Smashing The Patriarchy: BUST Interview

fred korematsus 98th birthday 5528997722062848 hp2x

Today’s Google Doodle Sends A Message To Donald Trump About The Muslim Ban

Upcoming Events

Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
Dead Darlings: STILL HERE Edition
Wed Feb 08 @ 8:00PM -
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar