The Handmaid's Tale's New Trailer Is Here, And It's Terrifying

Details
IN TV
C3745SJVYAAsRm7

As if we weren’t already counting the days until April 26th, the new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale has us more excited than ever for its release on Hulu. The trailer for the new TV series aired during the Super Bowl last night and it was way too real.

C3742C7UoAABJnR

In the new trailer we meet Offred, played by Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, and The Commander, played by Joseph Fiennes. “We only wanted to make the world better," he tells her, but “better never means better for everyone." It’s a phrase that rings chillingly true under our new misogynist white supremacist leaders, and it’s probably the only part of the trailer creepier than a terrified-looking Alexis Bledel being led away with a mask over face.

C3742ELVcAAgkYa

The show, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, also stars Orange Is The New Black fave Samira Wiley and depicts The Republic of Gilead, a religious dystopia in which fertile women are forced to "serve" their patriarchal leaders and bear children for them.

C1a 45 UkAIv6Vb

Needless to say, we cannot wait!

Check out the trailer here:

 

Photos via Twitter/@HandmaidsOnHulu

Tags: The Handmaid's Tale , Margaret Atwood , Hulu , Elisabeth Moss , Samira Wiley , Alexis Bledel , Joseph Fiennes , dystopia , Super Bowl
