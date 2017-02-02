Quantcast

Jon Stewart Joins Stephen Colbert To Mock Trump's Executive Orders

Details
IN TV
We were all wondering when Jon Stewart would come out of hiding and unleash his brand of rage onto the new order we find ourselves in, and what better podium for him to deliver his slapstick satire than next to his former correspondent Colbert?

Last night on The Late Show, Colbert pulled out a USA Today which read: “10 DAYS, 20 EXECUTIVE ORDERS”

Jon marches in wearing what he describes his new style — inspired by the president — as “super long tie, dead animal on head.”

A limp ferret's leg sweeps down onto Jon’s forehead as Colbert tucks it back up they both spiral into laughter like only the two of them can.

Jon pulls out a list of orders and proceeds to read as if he were the Donald issuing orders:

“China shall immediately and without hesitation send us their wall. Done. Boom.”

“When the wall arrives at the Southern border, we shut the lights we pretend we are not home. It’s C.O.D (cash on demand), we give it to Mexico, they pay for it. Done. Boom.”

He reads from an encyclical which decrees that America’s only official language is now Bullshit.

“I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to only speak Bullshit."

At this point Colbert tugs on Stewart’s comically sized red tie, which comes off revealing it is a clip on, “a motherfucking clip-on.”

"That I Donald J. Trump am exhausting is the last executive order. The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.”

He then talks about all of Trumps whims and how he feels entitled to them and how it will take “every check and balance we can muster”

“No one action will be adequate. Every action will be necessary.”

The two men then hug and Jon waltzes off stage to whatever media-free haven he emerged from.

Jon, we need you now more than ever. Come back, my friend.

