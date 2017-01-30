Quantcast

Samantha Bee’s "Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner" Will be So Much Better than the Real Thing

Details
IN TV
samantha bee is the late night host america needs 1475268338

Each year, the White House Correspondents’ Association holds a highly publicized dinner to honor journalists and the First Amendment – an act we must not take for granted, as it may soon be punishable by law (unless you’re Fox News).

While a to-be-announced comedic entertainer (either a D-list celebrity or someone who really enjoys a good stay at Trump hotels) hosts the official dinner, Samantha Bee, comedian and host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, will be putting on her own event, called “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

“Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” will be a night dedicated solely to roasting the current president. Bee told the New York Times that the idea for the event came to her and her colleagues after election night in November.

“We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist. And then we thought, why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?”

Bee has not yet finalized a network or a lineup of comedians participating in her event, which will take place on April 29 – the same night as the official correspondents’ dinner – at the Willard Hotel in Washington.

As we cross our fingers for an Alec Baldwin appearance, The Donald has probably already begun drafting his early morning Twitter response to Bee’s alternative event. Sad!

 

Top Photo: Screenshot - Youtube

 

