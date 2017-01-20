Quantcast

Broad City's Abbi and Ilana Have The Best Reaction to the Inauguration

Details
IN TV
Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 2.57.17 PM

Watch the lovely ladies of Broad City react to the T***P Inauguration. It’s just the dark humor we need to keep up our strength to resist this new administration!

 

 

And don’t forget to enter our contest for your chance to win Season 3 of Broad City on DVD - plus a $100 giftcard!

 

 

 

