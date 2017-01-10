Yass Kween! Enter to Win Broad City on DVD—Plus $100!

The critically acclaimed Comedy Central series from executive producer Amy Poehler, Broad City Season 3 brings back TV's baddest BFFs for a whole new set of adventures. Join Abbi, Ilana and a lineup of special guests as they find true love (or one-night stands), get high on life (among other things) and show New York City how it's done.

The new DVD includes all 10 episodes from Season 3, uncensored with 30+ minutes of bonus features—and we've teamed up with Comedy Central to give one lucky winner a free copy — plus a $100 gift card so you can get all the snacks you need to binge-watch this baby. Enter to win below.

Season 3 guest stars include Hillary Clinton, Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Soul Food), Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Alda, Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Tony Danza, Bob Balaban (“Girls”), Seth Green, Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers), Adam Devine (Maroon 5), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Eugene Mirman (Bob’s Burgers), Mara Wilson (Matilda), Tymberlee Hill (Drunk History).

Broad City season 3 on DVD is in stores January 10.

YASSS KWEEN! Enter our giveaway below.

One (1) winner will receive:

copy of BROAD CITY: Season 3 on DVD

$100 Visa Gift Card to purchase snacks to binge watch with your baddest BFFS

