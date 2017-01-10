Quantcast

Yass Kween! Enter to Win Broad City on DVD—Plus $100!

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

The critically acclaimed Comedy Central series from executive producer Amy Poehler, Broad City Season 3 brings back TV's baddest BFFs for a whole new set of adventures. Join Abbi, Ilana and a lineup of special guests as they find true love (or one-night stands), get high on life (among other things) and show New York City how it's done.

The new DVD includes all 10 episodes from Season 3, uncensored with 30+ minutes of bonus features—and we've teamed up with Comedy Central to give one lucky winner a free copy — plus a $100 gift card so you can get all the snacks you need to binge-watch this baby. Enter to win below. 

Season 3 guest stars include Hillary Clinton, Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Soul Food), Whoopi Goldberg, Alan Alda, Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Tony Danza, Bob Balaban (“Girls”), Seth Green, Blake Griffin (Los Angeles Clippers), Adam Devine (Maroon 5), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Eugene Mirman (Bob’s Burgers), Mara Wilson (Matilda), Tymberlee Hill (Drunk History).

Broad City season 3 on DVD is in stores January 10.

    One (1) winner will receive:

  • copy of BROAD CITY: Season 3 on DVD
  • $100 Visa Gift Card to purchase snacks to binge watch with your baddest BFFS

No purchase necessary to enter or win. All applicants must be at least 18 years old. Void where prohibited by law. Individual email addresses will be counted as one applicant regardless of number of entries. Prize delivery, is the sole responsibility of the advertiser. BUST magazine is not responsible for loss, breakage, failure of receipt, replacement and/or product similarity to description of prize items. Item carries no warranty or guarantee.All entries must be received by Midnight of the following Thursday from announcement of contest. Emails entered will be made available to the contest sponsor only, and will not be sold to third parties for use of any kind.Winner must reply to confirmation of prize award within 7 days of notification from BUST. Failure to comply with this deadline may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate winner.

Tags: Broad City , giveaway , comedy central
