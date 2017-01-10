With Abortion, Samantha Bee 'Goes Further Up Your Vagina' Than Any Major News Network

Samantha Bee’s political satire show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has been known to cover an array of topics that are only glanced over by prime-time news networks, but a recent report from Media Matters made it clear that no one covers abortion like Samantha Bee.

The organization found that within the first 11 months of 2016, Full Frontal covered abortion twice as much as the three other nightly news networks, even though her show is only broadcast weekly.



Responding with the wit we love, Samantha Bee tweeted in response:

And we love to have you there, Samantha.

Here's one of our favorite Full Frontal segments on abortion, btw:

