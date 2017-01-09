Quantcast

'The Handmaid's Tale' Trailer Is Here And We're Freaking Out

The much anticipated Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale has released its first official trailer and we cannot stop watching it. The Hulu series is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. We have written about the novel and the upcoming series before and (even though it hasn’t come out yet) are huge fans. The novel and series deals with a dystopian view of what a society would look like if women’s rights were all but completely stripped and worse, used simply as tools for reproduction. Many fans of the novel and upcoming series have drawn frightening but accurate connections between rules of the presiding government in Atwood’s novel and the possible policies of Trump’s incoming administration.

While the that alone will leave chills running down your spine, the freshly released trailer will leave you with an odd mix of eerie emotions and a hunger to see more.
Among the star-studded cast are Mad Men actress Elisabeth Moss, Orange Is The New Black’s Samira Wiley and Gilmore Girls’ Alexis Bledel.

As we anxiously wait in anticipation for the series’ release on April 26th, 2017, here is a look at the trailer to calm some nerves.

 

Photo courtesy of Hulu

