Alexis Bledel Joins Elisabeth Moss And Samira Wiley In ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ And Now We're Even More Excited

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

We were already incredibly excited for Hulu’s upcoming miniseries adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s all-too-relevant dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale. In the 1985 sci-fi novel, a totalitarian government forces women to live in strict roles. Most women are upper-class Wives and Daughters, or lower-class Handmaidens, who have to bear children for the Wives. (There are also Aunts, who train Handmaidens, and Marthas, who are servants.)

In the Hulu adaptation, Mad Men actress Elisabeth Moss stars as Offred, with Orange Is The New Black favorite Samira Wiley as in a supporting role as Offred’s close friend Moira. Now, Hulu has announced that Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel has joined the cast as Offred’s fellow handmaiden (and eventually co-conspirator) Ofglen. The cast also includes Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Many people have pointed out the chilling similarities between the Handmaid’s Tale and our president-elect’s policies. In the novel, the government blames “Islamic fanatics” for everything as they seize more power and face little resistance; they censor the media and force people to carry around “Identipasses”; and women are deprived of all rights.

Atwood herself has pointed out the similarities. You can panic now.

The Handmaid's Tale comes out on April 26th, 2017.

Top photo: Hulu

More from BUST

11 Dystopian Novels To Prepare You For Donald Trump's Presidency

'The Handmaid's Tale' Is More Relevant Than Ever And These New Photos Prove It

Ohio Moves To Ban Abortion After Six Weeks, Inspired By Donald Trump