11 Scary Sweet ‘Stranger Things’ Gifts

This year sure has had its downsides — much-loved stars, like Prince and David Bowie, left us too soon; an old favorite meme, Pepe the Frog, was stolen and repurposed by white supremacists; and, well, you know the rest. One upside to 2016? The Netflix original series Stranger Things was released July 15. The show takes place in 1983 and stars a band of talented and adorable child actors, and it’s clear the creators were influenced by the masters of dark childhood adventures, Stephen King and Steven Spielberg. Everyone this year seemed to be talking about poor Barb, The Upside Down, and Millie Bobby Brown, and now that 2016 is (finally) coming to an end, it's time to show the Stranger Things fans in your life that you care with one of these adorable gifts from Etsy!

1. Stranger Things Rainy Day Colouring & Activity Book

PizzaEaters on Etsy has made little activity and coloring books for The Wire, Game of Thrones, Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and now Stranger Things! This is a fun gift, whether the person you're buying for would actually color in it or not.

2. "Pretty Good" Eleven Soft Enamel Pin

If your heart didn't swell when Mike told Eleven she looked “pretty good” with that definite pause in-between, are you sure you have one? Give this pin to someone you think is “pretty” cool, and you'll make their heart swell too.

3. Joyce Byers' Phone Enamel Pin

The kids on the cast are incredible, but you also can't deny Winona Ryder’s range as an actress after seeing her all grown up, crying into a knot Christmas lights. For the Joyce Byers fan on your list, check out this neat enamel pin with its dangling phone.

4. Mornings Are for Coffee and Contemplation Mug

Do you have a co-worker who can't be bothered before they have their morning coffee? Do you think Chief Hopper’s quip about mornings being for “coffee and contemplation” sounds like something they might mutter one morning? Get them a mug that will say it for them!

5. Stranger Things-inspired bow

Sure, the friend you buy this for might be mistaken for wearing a Christmas hair bow out-of-season when they wear it throughout 2017, but isn't it cute? Shop owner Laura also makes Supernatural and Disney-inspired bows.

6. Stranger Things sticker set

These stickers were designed by Jean-bon, a French illustrator based in Belgium who creates and sells posters, stickers, zines, and pins on Etsy. Can you say “stocking stuffer”?

7. Barb patch

After they finished binge-watching the first season of Stranger Things on Netflix, the internet came together to mourn the loss of Nancy’s uptight best friend. Barb deserved better, they declared. And, of course, the crafters on Etsy listened.

8. "Friends Don't Lie" bracelet

If you and your BFF bonded over Stranger Things this year, you might want to buy two of these aluminum bracelets. After all, best-friend bracelets never go out of style.

9. "She’s Our Friend, And She’s Crazy" fan art print on real wood

If you've got a “crazy” friend that you love, and if that friend loves Stranger Things (that part’s important!), I think this would be a great gift. This print on wood could be hung or propped up in any room of your friend’s house — after they unwrap it and you all have a good laugh, of course. The illustration was designed by an artist named Jesi who lives in Columbus, Ohio.

10. Stranger Things flash tattoo sheet

This item gracefully brings together imagery from the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, and traditional-style tattoos. I imagine the friend you buy it for might frame it, but who knows? Maybe they'll take it to a studio and have an artist ink one of the designs on them permanently.

11. Stranger Things-inspired cross stitch pattern

For your crafty friend, the pattern to design your own Stranger Things-inspired cross stitch could provide hours of fun. Etsy shop owner Jen describes their own cross stitch patterns as “geeky,” and their design is available as an instant download after purchase.

Angel Cezanne is a queer poet and essayist, and the editor of an intersectional feminist zine called Eleanor. She tweets a lot at @angelmannequin and @EleanorAZine.

