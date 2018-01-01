This App Lets You Swipe Right On Your Career

Let’s be real: Tinder is a lot of fun, but if you’re using it to build your network, you’ll be disappointed. Meeting like-minded people who actually want to help each other out, career-wise, is a challenge. There has to be an easier way to do it.

Enter Shapr. It’s as if LinkedIn and Tinder had a baby, only this time you’re swiping for career opportunities instead of dates or late-night drinking buddies. Shapr is built for all your networking needs — whether searching for a mentor or hiring for your startup — Shapr can introduce you to the right people. We like Shapr because it completely satisfies the need to swipe, but with a more career-driven purpose.

Here’s how it works: Start by downloading Shapr (available for iOS and Android). Fill in your information like a dating profile, including what you’re looking for (a job? a cofounder? just some cool new friends in your city?). From there, Shapr will ask you to pick ten interests based on who you want to meet or what you want to talk about. For example, add #marketing if you are a content guru hoping to meet others in your industry, or #finance if you’re a project manager exploring a career change to a new field.

The app does the rest of the work. Every day, you’ll get a batch of 15 professionals who may be the perfect match. If you dig them, swipe right. When the interest to connect is mutual, you’ll be able to message your match and pick a time to Skype or grab a coffee. You can be as selective as you’d like, so if you prefer just to connect with women or people with specific titles, you do you. With over one million users on Shapr, there are lots of opportunities for you to connect with the person who will boost your career.

Shapr takes the terrifying part out of networking, so it’s perfect for shy people who dislike walking into a room of strangers, approaching someone in the middle of a conversation, and trying to pitch themselves. Actually, that sounds terrible, even for extroverts. Cancel the Uber to tonight’s useless networking event and binge Marvelous Mrs. Maisel instead. Shapr has got you covered.

Basically, Shapr is the easiest thing you can do to turn your dreams into reality. Swipe. Match. Chat. Meet. Shapr is the perfect app to help you manifest your career goals and make 2018 your best year yet.

Download Shapr for iOS and Android here.