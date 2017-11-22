Screaming Females Release Lance Bangs-Directed Video For “I’ll Make You Sorry” And Embark On World Tour Supporting "All At Once"



Throughout their lifetime as a band, Screaming Females have moved against the prevailing winds. Over six albums and more than a decade of touring, they have remained deeply individual and steadfastly DIY. Each new album has been a reaction to the last — a chance for the band to challenge itself and its audience by switching course and subverting expectations. All At Once is Screaming Females' seventh record — a double LP that captures the band at its most ambitious and expansive.

The band collaborated with producer Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Mastodon), setting out to make an album in the spirit of a salon-style gallery show, where larger pieces provide an eye-level focal point to a galaxy of smaller works. Concision took a back seat to experimentation, with arrangements meant to evoke the energy and spontaneity of their live performances.

In celebration of All At Once’s release, the band has released the video for “I’ll Make You Sorry” which was created with famed director Lance Bangs (Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

Now more than a decade into its existence, Screaming Females can claim something that few of their peers possess in a comparable capacity: experience. “When you’ve been a band for 12 or 13 years, the resources can dry up and you just go back to what feels comfortable,” explains drummer Jarrett Dougherty. “The other option is that you develop stuff that a younger band would not have been able to do.” All At Once is the evidence of that growth — in its sprawl and scope, but also in its subtleties. Patience, perseverance, and long term dedication still work.

Screaming Females will embark on an world tour in support of All At Once featuring support from Radiator Hospital, Thou, & HIRS.



March 2: Strange Matter%, Richmond, VA

March 3: The Pinhook%, Durham, NC

March 4: 123 Pleasant St%, Morgantown, WV

March 5: Northside Yacht Club%, Cincinnati, OH

March 6: The End%, Nashville, TN

March 7: The Bishop%, Bloomington, IN

March 8: Cactus Club%, Milwaukee, WI

March 9: Turf Club%, St Paul, MN

March 10: Lincoln Hall%, Chicago, IL

March 11: Pyramid Scheme%, Grand Rapids, MI

March 12: Roboto Project%, Pittsburgh, PA

March 13: Mohawk%, Buffalo, NY

March 14: Smiling Buddha%, Toronto, ON

March 15: La Vitrola%, Montreal, QC

March 16: Winooski, VT



April 4: Rock and Roll Hotel*, Washington, DC

April 5: Union Transfer*, Philadelphia, PA

April 6: Market Hotel*, Brooklyn, NY

April 7: Space Ballroom*, Hamden, CT

April 8: AS220*, Providence, RI

April 9: Sue's*, Rollinsford, NH

April 10: SPACE*, Portland, ME

April 11: Flywheel*, Easthampton, MA

April 12: The Haunt*, Ithaca, NY

April 13: El Club*, Detroit, MI

April 14: Grog Shop*, Cleveland, OH

April 15: The Mothlight*, Asheville, NC

April 16: Masquerade*, Atlanta, GA

April 17: The Wooly*, Gainesville, FL

April 18: Mickee Faust Club+, Tallahassee, FL

April 19: Chizuko+, Pensacola, FL

April 20: Gasa Gasa+, New Orleans, LA

April 21: Barracuda+, Austin, TX

April 22: Dada+, Dallas, TX

April 23: Proud Larry's, Oxford, MS

April 24: Sluggo's, Chattanooga, TN



May 19: Kultura, Liege, BE

May 20: Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate, UK

May 21: Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK

May 22: Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

May 23: Oslo, London, UK

May 24: The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

May 25: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

May 26: Espace B, Paris, FR

May 27: Sugar Factory, Amsterdam, NL

May 28: Buman & SOHN, Koeln, DE

May 29: Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, DE

May 30: Hafenklang, Hamburg, DE

% w/ Radiator Hospital

* w/ Thou and HIRS

+ w/ HIRS

Photo Credit: Grace Winter