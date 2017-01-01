Quantcast
Giveaway: Win $200 of Playful Lingerie For Every Body

Remember when we told you how excited we were about the new plus-sized lingerie line by Gabi Fresh & Playful Promises?

Well, now we're even more excited, because we're giving away a $200 gift certificate to Playful Promises so you can get some of this gorgeous stuff ON. YOUR. BODY!

If you like your lingerie quirky, flirty and even a little bit dirty, Playful Promises have got you covered, offering everything from open cups to basques, robes to suspender belts and more! Covering sizes US 4 – US 24and 28-30 DD-I, 32-44 A/B/C-I, this indie brand thinks all women deserve to feel hot AF. And the collab with blogger Gabi Fresh isn't only sexy strappy lingerie; it's also luxe nightwear.

We’ve teamed up with Playful Promises to give one lucky winner a $200 gift card to spend on their website.

Just enter your email below, then cross your fingers! The lucky winner will be notified by email.  

