Celebrate Women's History Month With Imagine This Women's Film Festival 2018

Imagine This Productions will be holding its Imagine This Women’s International Film Festival on March 24, 2018 at the Media Center by IFP in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn, NY based film festival organization is dedicated to providing aspiring women storytellers and filmmakers a space to encourage and develop creative projects by women. Imagine This Productions (ITP) supports women by sharing their work with the public, promoting equal opportunities, encouraging professional development, and serving as a resource informative network. As a result, IFP brings filmmakers and the community together for a rich experience.



In honor of Women’s History Month, ITP invites all to join them for the #GirlPowerSummit for a day of screenings, workshops, talks, lunch + mixer, and more. This event, which can also be found on our BUST calendar, will inspire and empower women in film and media by providing a unique opportunity for local filmmakers and storytellers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and meet industry leaders and change makers through insightful conversations, motivating workshops, and networking.



For more information, please visit: www.imaginethisprods.com. Get tickets here.