Giveaway: Everything You Need To Learn Hand Lettering

Hand lettering is back. Despite the ease and accessibilty of modern technology, artists and creatives continue to rely on traditional techniques to create gorgeous, contemporary designs. Whether it's inspirational quotes on Instagram or fancy AF birthday invitations, lettering is the latest and greatest way to make your life beautiful. Many people find lettering meditative, and it is a skill that can be used in basically any situation. Hand lettering is both pretty and practical, and once you get started there are hundreds of ways to build and develop your skills. Best of all, we're giving away a complete kit to learn hand lettering on your own!

If you're interested in learning to hand letter, here are some books that can get you started:

Lettering with Purpose explains the anatomy of letters, how to pair different lettering styles, and gives thorough tutorials on working with a variety of mediums. You’ll be creating amazing compositions in no time.

In Hand Lettering A to Z, artist and author Abbey Sy and four other artists have designed unique, all-new alphabets for you to draw and use in many different languages. With clear instructions and examples, everyone from beginners to experts will find something to love in these new, innovative alphabets.

In this creative goldmine, stickers and partially illustrated pages provide the opportunity to practice drawing in your own way. The templates and prompts will make sure you're always learning and drawing, creating your own masterpieces.

Perfecting your lettering technique does take some practice, but we have just the thing to get you started. The Creative Lettering And Beyond Art & Stationary Kit includes a 40-page project book, chalkboard, easel, chalk pencils, fine-line marker, and blank note cards with envelopes.

In partnership with Quarto Publishing, we're pleased to be giving away this kit to one lucky winner. Just enter below; the winner will be notified by email.

Header image by Abbey Sy, other images supplied.