Get Your Gaia On With The New We'Moon Calendar!

If you love the Goddess (however you imagine Her) and want to follow the bodily, spiritual, astrological, and lunar cycles of the year, We'Moon is for you! First published in 1981, the We'Moon women's datebook (and its associated sister wall calendar and other products) is more than just a venerable institution: it is a yearly inspiration. 2018's "La Luna" edition is the newest installment in the series, and packed with wit and wisdom, it is now available in Spanish as well as in English.

According to its publishers, the We’Moon 2018: La Luna calendar "calls on the Moon to enlighten us in these clouded times. Transformation is Her specialty! We invoke the Moon's powers of re-direction for a fragile planet, for troubled peoples, and for all who seek new guidance. La Luna's dance with Light and Dark, Birth and Death, growth and demise is a pageant of regenerative hope. Her rhythms stir our life-blood, and her cycles reflect the hidden layers of our body-mind wisdom."

Check out what fans have to say about this cool astrological recource:



"I have been using your calendar for years and years!!! Thank you for the incredible work We’Moon is doing. The much-needed shift in consciousness towards a more woman-honoring world is inspiring in so many of us."

—Alice Walker, author and activist



“This is so much more than a calendar. It is a resource—a way of focusing the direction of your days on positive living. The poetry and art always inform, inspire, and profoundly impress."

—Vision Magazine

We’Moon 2018 also features art by contemporary creators including Denise Kester, Amara Hollow Bones, Shelly Anne Tipton Irish, Kimberly Webber, Olivia Jane, and Autumn Skye, alongside inspired writings by Stephanie A. Sellers, Ann Filemyr, Nell Aurelia, Nuit Moore, Starr Goode, Naima Penniman and more.



The datebooks are available in three editions: double-O metal spiral binding, sturdy paperback binding with canvas spine, and unbound. The unbound edition—loose-leafed and shrink-wrapped—can be custom punched at a local copy shop as a supplement to day planners or personal journals.



We’Moon 2018 Spiral Edition $19.95

We’Moon 2018 Sturdy Paperback Edition $19.95

We’Moon 2018 Unbound Edition $19.95

We’Moon 2018 Spanish Edition $19.95

Printed on recycled paper with soy-based ink

• 240 pages in full color

• 5 1/4” x 8”



Find out more at https://wemoon.ws/ !