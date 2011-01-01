The G-Motion Rabbit Wand From Eve’s Toys Might Be The Last Sex Toy You Ever Buy

The G-Motion Rabbit Wand might just be the last sex toy you ever need to buy. Brought to you by EvesToys.com, this double-ended toy is a powerful rabbit vibrator with a separate G-spot massager on one end, and a maximum intensity vibrating wand on the other. Clitoral stimulation is covered three ways with seven-speed rabbit ears, a gently pointed shaft tip, and the forceful magic wand stimulator. Meanwhile, the independently controlled G-spot massager at the shaft tip mimics a gentle up-and-down fingertip motion in three speeds for custom intensity, leading to extreme G-spot pleasure. It is three high performing toys in one luxurious silicone shape! Clean up is easy with toy cleaner and a warm water rinse.

Right now, you can get the G-Motion Rabbit for 50% off + free shipping in the US! Just head over to EvesToys.com and use code BUST at checkout! This discount applies to many other toys on the site, as well.

G-Motion Rabbit Features: double ended toy with vibrating rabbit G-Spot massager on one end, intense wand massager on the other. 3 powerful motors with 3 separate controls. 7 speeds and functions for rabbit ears. 3 speeds for G-Spot massaging beads. 7 speeds and functions for wand head. Gently arched shaft with extra girth in the middle. Smoothly pointed tip for precision intensity. 10 inches total length, 2.5 inches width. Elegant chrome collar finish. Made from luxurious silicone. Rechargeable, USB cable included. Phthalate free, latex free. Fully waterproof and submersible.

Eve’s Toys was created so that women and genderqueer individuals can feel comfortable and empowered, inspired and encouraged, all in a fun and friendly environment. Here you'll find a terrific selection of sex toys curated by LGBTQ+ women specifically for women, lesbian couples and queer-identified folks, offered at competitive prices. In fact, every product we offer is backed by our 100% Satisfaction and Price Match Guarantee.