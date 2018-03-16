Quantcast
What's The Deal With Women's Magazines? The 'Poptarts' Podcast Takes a Deep Dive
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

What's The Deal With Women's Magazines? The "Poptarts" Podcast Takes a Deep Dive

Details
IN Poptarts

vintage magazine magazine art 592f2

 

Women’s magazineslove ‘em or hate ‘em, these publications have been bossing women around for over 300 years. But centuries later, its still hard to tell if they are a harmless form of entertainment or an insidious method for advertisers to undermine the self-esteem of an entire gender in pursuit of profit. And what even is the role of lady mags today in a world now ruled by Instagram? Helping us unpack all this and more on the latest episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Molly Simms, Senior Editor at O: The Oprah Magazine and Eliza Thompson, Senior Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan.com.

ADVERTISEMENT


 

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 


Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pushup 1 1241e

Get Ripped With Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Plan

helenkiller b5835

Helen Keller Was A Socialist, A Feminist, And A Disability Rights Activist — And Don't You Forget It

wilmamankiller e8ab9

This Documentary About Wilma Mankiller Is A Must-Watch For Activists Everywhere

prozac ccdda

How Prozac Helped Me Step Back From The OCD Ledge

pup2 2d265

Toxic Masculinity Has Prevented Me From Grieving The Loss Of My Dog In The Way I Desperately Need To

gmotion fb7c0

The G-Motion Rabbit Wand From Eve’s Toys Might Be The Last Sex Toy You Ever Buy

krystenredcarpet 1720a

The Cast Of "Jessica Jones" Talks Feminism And #TimesUp On The Red Carpet

albumcovers 6f153

7 New Albums To Listen To This March: Playlist

Lynda Carter Wonder Woman crop 54b2e

Lynda Carter Says She Was Sexually Harassed While Filming "Wonder Woman": Link Roundup

bakedpotato 0e8a0

The Classic Vegan Cookbook "Veganomicon" Gets An Update

Upcoming Events

The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Fri Mar 16 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Happy Birthday Grimes!
Sat Mar 17 @12:00AM
Jamaican Women of Florida Women's Empowerment Conference
Sat Mar 17 @ 9:00AM - 04:00PM
The Compton's Cafeteria Riot
Sat Mar 17 @ 8:00PM - 12:00AM
Fabulous Female Corner - 3rd Annual Gala 2018
Sun Mar 18 @ 4:00PM - 10:30PM
View Full Calendar