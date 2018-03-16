Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

What's The Deal With Women's Magazines? The "Poptarts" Podcast Takes a Deep Dive

Women’s magazines—love ‘em or hate ‘em, these publications have been bossing women around for over 300 years. But centuries later, its still hard to tell if they are a harmless form of entertainment or an insidious method for advertisers to undermine the self-esteem of an entire gender in pursuit of profit. And what even is the role of lady mags today in a world now ruled by Instagram? Helping us unpack all this and more on the latest episode of BUST’s Poptarts podcast is Molly Simms, Senior Editor at O: The Oprah Magazine and Eliza Thompson, Senior Entertainment Editor at Cosmopolitan.com.

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.



