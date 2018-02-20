Quantcast
SNL Scene-Stealer Rachel Dratch Guests on BUST's Poptarts Podcast
SNL Scene-Stealer Rachel Dratch Guests on BUST's Poptarts Podcast

rachel dratch 548b1Rachel Dratch is a comedy legend famous for her sketch work on Saturday Night Live. On this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast, she talks about life after SNL, the secret ongoing text chain she maintains with her gang of hilarious homies, her new audio series Sounds Like America, and her newest incarnation as an anti-Trump rabble-rouser on social media. “I’m a lefty, and right now, I’m angry,” she declares. "Screw it, I don’t have to be a comedian. I am just an angry citizen right now."


 

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 


Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
