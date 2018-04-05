Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Lusting After Celebs—It's A Dirty Job, But The Women of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Are More Than Willing To Do It

Ladyboners. We all get them. But in this era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, it can be challenging to remember that there are actually still men in showbiz worthy of our devotion, admiration, and yes, LUST. Helping us rekindle our desire for our celebrity crushes in this episode of BUST's Poptarts podcast are Bim Adewunmi and Nichole Perkins, hosts of Thirst Aid Kit, Buzzfeed’s hilarious podcast devoted to women "lusting out loud."





About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.



