BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Examines 'Black Panther' Through a Feminist Lens
BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Examines "Black Panther" Through a Feminist Lens

IN Poptarts

Black Panther is the biggest movie in the world right now and it is as gloriously feminist as it is fast-paced, exciting, and brimming with afro-futuristic excellence. In this discussion of the film with BUST culture reporter Bry’onna Mention on the Poptarts podcast, we get into the limitless possibilities of Princess Shuri, the hotness of Michael B. Jordan, cosplay, and more!

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 


