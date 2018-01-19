BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Debates #TimesUp at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes this year were essentially a big, fancy feminist uprising with a few pointless awards sprinkled in. On this episode of the Poptarts podcast, BUST’s Digital Editorial Director Erika W. Smith joins Callie and Emily to debate every last detail of this #TimesUp launch party masquerading as an awards show.

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.







