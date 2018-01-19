Quantcast
BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Debates #TimesUp at the Golden Globes

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Debates #TimesUp at the Golden Globes

Details
IN Poptarts

07 tarana burke michelle williams.w710.h473 b9480

The Golden Globes this year were essentially a big, fancy feminist uprising with a few pointless awards sprinkled in. On this episode of the Poptarts podcast, BUST’s Digital Editorial Director Erika W. Smith joins Callie and Emily to debate every last detail of this #TimesUp launch party masquerading as an awards show.

About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

ADVERTISEMENT

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.



Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

azizansari 860e2

On Aziz Ansari And "Bad Sex"

Screen Shot 2018 01 12 at 1.25.57 PM 79a21

What You Need To Know About The 2018 Women's March

Elisa Garcia de la Huerta

This Art Show Celebrates One Year Of Resistance Against Trump

musicvideo2 4706f

One-Sentence Reviews Of Every One Direction Song

lydialunch 8c1cd

Read Lydia Lunch's Controversial Statements On #MeToo And Sexual Assault

prince 392bd

This Indian Prince Opened A Palace Refuge For Vulnerable LGBTQ People

crashoverridecrop d6c04

Zoë Quinn's "Crash Override" Is A Must-Read Memoir About Surviving Gamergate

audrey hepburn ac78b

How Well Do You Know Audrey Hepburn? Take This Quiz

saturdaychurch 22459

Luka Kain Plays A Genderqueer Teen In The Beautiful New Musical "Saturday Church": BUST Interview

dani61 70b6d

This Artist Photographs Her Lovers — Using A Camera Placed In Her Vagina

Upcoming Events

Dolly Parton's Birthday!
Fri Jan 19 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Jan 19 @12:00AM
Dirty Bingo Night with Lady Parts Justice League
Fri Jan 19 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar