Bow Down! Dope Queen Phoebe Robinson Guests on the Poptarts Podcast!
Bow Down! Dope Queen Phoebe Robinson Guests on the Poptarts Podcast!

Phoebe Robinson is truly one of the funniest humans alive. She’s a standup comedian, author, and actor, and her super-duper popular podcast 2 Dope Queens, that she co-hosts with Jessica Williams, is now on HBO as a series of four comedy specials! “We thought, ‘Yes, we will ask for four HBO specials,’” she says in this amazing interview for BUST’s Poptarts podcast. “Because if we were white dudes, we would totally ask for four.” 


About: BUST's Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

 

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 


