Bow Down! Dope Queen Phoebe Robinson Guests on the Poptarts Podcast!

Phoebe Robinson is truly one of the funniest humans alive. She’s a standup comedian, author, and actor, and her super-duper popular podcast 2 Dope Queens, that she co-hosts with Jessica Williams, is now on HBO as a series of four comedy specials! “We thought, ‘Yes, we will ask for four HBO specials,’” she says in this amazing interview for BUST’s Poptarts podcast. “Because if we were white dudes, we would totally ask for four.”





This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.



