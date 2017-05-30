38 Madonna Quotes And Photos To Empower Your Authentic Self

Madonna: the artist, the icon, the inspiration. Whether she's dressed in a power suit, a wedding dress, or something in between, Madonna consistently proves that authenticity is the best policy. In fact, it's the only policy. If you're in need of a push towards originality and self-love, let these Madonna quotes do the talking.

When I'm hungry, I eat. When I'm thirsty, I drink. When I feel like saying something, I say it.

Be strong, believe in freedom and in God, love yourself, understand your sexuality, have a sense of humor, masturbate, don't judge people by their religion, color or sexual habits, love life and your family.

I am the result of the good choices I've made and the bad choices.

I stand for freedom of expression, doing what you believe in, and going after your dreams.

via MDNA Skin

I want to be like Gandhi, and Martin Luther King, and John Lennon... but I want to stay alive.

via Facebook/Madonna

If I can't be daring in my work or the way I live my life, then I don't really see the point of being on this planet.

I believe that we are at a very low level of consciousness, and we do not know how to treat each other as human beings. We are caught up in our own lives, our own needs, our own ego gratification. I feel a strong sense of responsibility in delivering that message.

The thing about dancing — what it taught me all those years — is it gives you an amazing sense of discipline in forcing yourself to do things that you know are good for you but you don't really want to do.

I refuse to act the way someone expects me to.

I think in the end, when you're famous, people like to narrow you down to a few personality traits. I think I've just become this ambitious, say-whatever's-on-her-mind, intimidating person. And that's part of my personality, but it's certainly not anywhere near the whole thing.

A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That's why they don't get what they want.

I'm always looking for something new: a new inspiration, a new philosophy, a new way to look at something, new talent.

I'm tough, I'm ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.

via Facebook/Madonna

Poor is the man whose pleasures depend on the permission of another.

Better to live one year as a tiger than a hundred as sheep.

I am my own experiment. I am my own work of art.

Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.

via Facebook/Madonna

I've been popular and unpopular successful and unsuccessful loved and loathed and I know how meaningless it all is. Therefore I feel free to take whatever risks I want.

I hope that I inspire women to believe in themselves, no matter where they come from; no matter what education they have; what particular background they originate from.





More from BUST

Madonna Supports Pussy Riot And Faces Violent Backlash In Russia

Madonna Perfectly Called Out Sexism And Ageism In This Speech

Madonna Opens Up About Sexual Assault, Religion, And Adoption

Olivia Loperfido is an English and psychology major at New York University's College of Arts and Sciences, and the junior editor of NYU's Mercer Street (2017-'18). She enjoys spending time with her dogs and tortoise, watching RuPaul's Drag Race, and contacting her state representatives. Follow her on Instagram here and contact her via email here.