Quantcast
Carsie Blanton Tells Cringey Men, 'Fuck Yourself' In New Music Video: BUST Premiere

Carsie Blanton Tells Cringey Men, "Fuck Yourself" In New Music Video: BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music

carsie 33c68

Are you tired of the ukulele-playing, mustache-sporting, vape-loving men that seem to crawl around every bar, café, and corner of Tinder? Carsie Blanton is, too. The New Orleans-based singer/songwriter sings about all kinds of bad dates and dudes you just can’t quit in her latest song, “Fuck Yourself,” a cheeky parody of Justin Bieber’s Ed Sheeran-penned “Love Yourself.”

“I like songs with great melodic hooks that get stuck in your head, I like lyrics that tell stories, and I like profanity. Covering this song seemed like a good opportunity for all three,” Blanton tells BUST. “I rewrote most of the lyrics to allow me to do another of my favorite things: make fun of boys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 

She adds, "With the accompanying video, I got even more specific with the fun-making, targeting some hipsterisms of which I am particularly unfond: mustaches, tall bikes, ukuleles, and vaping. Also, I'd like to make out with Ed Sheeran. Rewriting some of his dumber lyrics may be the fastest route. (This is me 'negging' Ed Sheeran. I am a pickup artist.)"

 

In one verse, Blanton sings, “You’re always looking at your phone / talking about Game of Thrones.” Later, she laments, “You told me you hated all my friends / then I found out you voted Republican.”

The track is Blanton’s latest release since her fifth studio album, So Ferocious, and we’re stoked to premiere it here on BUST.

Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Can’t get enough? Check out Blanton’s blog, where the musician gets real about sex, feminism, and creativity. 

Top photo by Jason Albus, used with permission

More from BUST

6 New EPs and 7-Inch Releases To Take For A Spin

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: Carsie Blanton , Justin Bieber , Ed Sheeran , music

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

freedom1 aeb4b

Dear White Sisters: Please Don't Misuse Beyoncé

Header Final 987d4

Michelle Wolf’s “Eyeshadow Of Lies” Joke Isn’t Sexist—But Her Critics Are

velvetopheliariver d5cf9

Supermodel And Photographer Velvet d’Amour Has A Plus Size Fashion Magazine And It’s Gorgeous

gilda f3d87

The New Documentary “Love, Gilda” Tells Gilda Radner’s Story In Her Own Words

mgid ao image logotv 8397f

Janelle Monáe Comes Out As Queer

DNEdph4UMAItK7L be50d

How Can I Have More Orgasms?

booksheader 9c046

11 New Books By Women To Read This Spring

untogether 21a79

Jemima And Lola Kirke Are The Best Part Of “Untogether”

maryshelley 75403

“Mary Shelley” Is Goth, But Not Goth Enough

disobedience c6ff0

"Disobedience" Is A Moving Story About Grief, Love And Longing

Upcoming Events

Ellie Kemper's Birthday!
Wed May 02 @12:00AM
Lily Allen's Birthday!
Wed May 02 @12:00AM
Intersectional Wonder Women Art Show at The Hof benefiting Safe Harbor
Wed May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
On My Period Party
Thu May 03 @ 7:00AM - 02:00AM
The Coven: Women-Only Standup Mic
Thu May 03 @ 8:00PM - 09:30PM
View Full Calendar