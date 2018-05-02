Carsie Blanton Tells Cringey Men, "Fuck Yourself" In New Music Video: BUST Premiere

Are you tired of the ukulele-playing, mustache-sporting, vape-loving men that seem to crawl around every bar, café, and corner of Tinder? Carsie Blanton is, too. The New Orleans-based singer/songwriter sings about all kinds of bad dates and dudes you just can’t quit in her latest song, “Fuck Yourself,” a cheeky parody of Justin Bieber’s Ed Sheeran-penned “Love Yourself.”

“I like songs with great melodic hooks that get stuck in your head, I like lyrics that tell stories, and I like profanity. Covering this song seemed like a good opportunity for all three,” Blanton tells BUST. “I rewrote most of the lyrics to allow me to do another of my favorite things: make fun of boys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds, "With the accompanying video, I got even more specific with the fun-making, targeting some hipsterisms of which I am particularly unfond: mustaches, tall bikes, ukuleles, and vaping. Also, I'd like to make out with Ed Sheeran. Rewriting some of his dumber lyrics may be the fastest route. (This is me 'negging' Ed Sheeran. I am a pickup artist.)"

In one verse, Blanton sings, “You’re always looking at your phone / talking about Game of Thrones.” Later, she laments, “You told me you hated all my friends / then I found out you voted Republican.”

The track is Blanton’s latest release since her fifth studio album, So Ferocious, and we’re stoked to premiere it here on BUST.

Free Download: Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST. Download

Can’t get enough? Check out Blanton’s blog, where the musician gets real about sex, feminism, and creativity.

Top photo by Jason Albus, used with permission

More from BUST

6 New EPs and 7-Inch Releases To Take For A Spin

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.