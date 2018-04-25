Quantcast
6 New EPs And 7-Inch Releases To Take For A Spin

From our April/May 2018 issue, BUST's music editor Emily Nokes chooses the best new EPs and 7-inches: 

 

Bipolar Lovers in Love EP by CUSI COYLLUR (Self-Released)
Pianist, singer, and mental-health advocate Cusi Coyllur, aka Shannen Roberts, weaves her (now more important than ever) activism together with music, exploring healing via a collection of eight avant/experimental tracks on Bipolar Lovers in Love.

 

Time EP by GHOST & THE CITY (Self-Released)
Oakland neo-soul group Ghost & the City sets us up for warmer days with seven tracks featuring layers of trip-hop and jazz-influenced instrumentation anchored by singer Kia Fay’s stirring vocals.

 

Cardamom Garden EP by HABIBI  (Modern Sky USA)
On Cardamom Garden, Brooklyn psych quintet Habibi offers four tracks warm with garage rock and Middle-Eastern/’60s-pop vibes (dig the “Green Fuz” cover in Farsi). 

 

Pirouette 7-Inch by JAY SOM  (Polyvinyl Records)
You’ll dig these two lush songs—the sunny “Pirouette” backed with the woozy “O.K., Meet Me Underwater”—from Oakland songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Melina Duterte, recorded in the same session as her 2017 album, Everybody Works. 

Bloom EP by PARISALEXA (Self-Released)
Seattle’s golden-voiced songwriter/producer Parisalexa steps out with seven languid, daydreamy R&B tracks for her first EP, appropriately titled Bloom.

 

Which Witch 7-Inch by PEACH KELLI POP  (Mint Records)
Peach Kelli Pop is the catchy, ever-progressing project of songwriter Allie Hanlon. The Which Witch 7-inch is a set of six bursts (each track is roughly one-minute long) of carbonated guitar shredding and some of the most personal lyrics in PKP’s eight-year history.

top photo: parisalexamusic.com

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

What The World Needs Now Is L7

Why Beyoncé's Beychella Performance Is So Important

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

 

Tags: music , music reviews , Habibi , Parisalexa , Peach Kelli Pop , Cusi Coyllur , Ghost & the City , Jay Som

