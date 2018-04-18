Lauryn Hill Is Going On Tour For The 20th Anniversary Of "Miseducation": Link Roundup

Lauryn Hill Is Going On Tour

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her Grammy-winning, debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill is going on tour. Variety reports that she’s starting in Virginia on July 5. You can purchase tickets and VIP experiences starting this Friday (April 20), and part of the proceeds will go to the MLH foundation.

Starbucks is Closing Stores For Racial Bias Training

Starbucks is trying to make amends after two black men were arrested while simply waiting for a friend in a Philadelphia location. 8,000 Starbucks will be closing on May 29 for racial bias education, according to CNN. The training will involve input from experts such as former Attorney General Eric Holder; the president of the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill; and the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt.

White People Call The Police On Black People, Knowing The Deadly Consequences

Jason Johnson of The Root wrote a piece that breaks down the larger problem of which the recent Starbucks fiasco is a symptom. White people call the police on black folks that aren’t doing anything wrong, knowing that the call could result in death. Even the threat is a warning of what could happen should a white person feel uncomfortable, says Johnson.

Tennessee’s House Retaliates Against Removal of Confederate Statues in Memphis

Tennessee’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives took away $250,000 in funding for Memphis’ bicentennial celebration to punish the city for removing two Confederate statues. Yahoo News writes that representatives from Memphis, a city that is mostly black, condemned the move as racist. Because that’s what it is.

Someone Wrote An Article Saying Louis C.K. Can Come Back To Comedy After Sexually Harassing Women

The Hollywood Reporter published an article saying that the comedian has suffered enough punishment and could come back to his career after a five-month hiatus. Louis C.K. used his power to masturbate in front of women against their will. Jezebel writes that THR interviewed a bunch of men who think that less than half a year is enough time to atone for sexually harassing women.

Doctors Dismiss Woman’s Coughing as Fat-Related. Turns Out It Was Cancer.

Medicine has a fat-shaming problem that has dire consequences for patients. Cosmopolitan profiles one woman’s struggles to receive care for horrible coughing fits. A trip to the ER revealed a bronchial tumor, and they had to remove her left lung. A diagnosis five years earlier would have saved her lung.

The Pilot In The Southwest Emergency Landing Was One of the Navy's First Women Fighter Pilots

Tammie Jo Shults safely landed her plane after the 737 Boeing blew an engine en route to Dallas from New York City. Passengers spoke of her "nerves of steel," according to USA Today. A friend spoke about the challenges Shults had to overcome to prove her worth as a pilot and the barriers she broke in the military.

