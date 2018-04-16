Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

CAITLIN CANTY

Motel Bouquet

(Tone Tree Music)

Singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty has just released her fourth album, Motel Bouquet, recorded in music city, Nashville, TN. Canty has a mournful, ethereal, haunting, voice that sometimes resembles Norah Jones, Gillian Welch, and Chan Marshall (Cat Power). Her songs posses a feel of tough street smarts meets vulnerability and longing. Musically, the sound is based around Canty's acoustic guitar, and its lo-fi, Americana twang perfectly supports her heartfelt lyrics.





Tracks like “Take Me For A Ride,” “Leaping Out,” and “Scattershot” brilliantly display that amidst great sorrow and despair, a hopeful outcome is possible. There’s a dreamy, almost psychedelic, quality that accumulates as each track flows into the next. Caitlin Canty is a musician with a vision and the talent that makes her a serious contender for greatness. We're looking forward to seeing what musical journey she takes her listeners on next. 4/5





top photo by David McClister via caitlincanty.com

