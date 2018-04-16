Quantcast
Caitlin Canty's 'Motel Bouquet' Is A Hopeful Musical Journey
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Caitlin Canty's "Motel Bouquet" Is A Hopeful Musical Journey

Details
IN Music

caitlincanty 9a502

CAITLIN CANTY
Motel Bouquet
(Tone Tree Music)  

Singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty has just released her fourth album, Motel Bouquet, recorded in music city, Nashville, TN. Canty has a mournful, ethereal, haunting, voice that sometimes resembles Norah Jones, Gillian Welch, and Chan Marshall (Cat Power). Her songs posses a feel of tough street smarts meets vulnerability and longing. Musically, the sound is based around Canty's acoustic guitar, and its lo-fi, Americana twang perfectly supports her heartfelt lyrics.

motelbouquet ae89c

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracks like “Take Me For A Ride,” “Leaping Out,” and “Scattershot” brilliantly display that amidst great sorrow and despair, a hopeful outcome is possible. There’s a dreamy, almost psychedelic, quality that accumulates as each track flows into the next. Caitlin Canty is a musician with a vision and the talent that makes her a serious contender for greatness. We're looking forward to seeing what musical journey she takes her listeners on next. 4/5 



top photo by David McClister via caitlincanty.com

More from BUST

Betty Davis, The Original "Nasty Gal": From The BUST Archives

Janelle Monae And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999


Tags: Caitlin Canty , Motel Bouquet , music , albums
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

BUST QIEERW fdcb8

Whatever Happened To Those Girls Who Signed "Purity Pledges"? Hint: It's Not Good

janellemonae e40a2

Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

L7 d883e

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999

rihanna drake work e61e2

The Designer Nipple Is The Latest Trend in Plastic Surgery

Halsey Header Photo d29e3

Halsey Slams Twitter Troll Who Tried To Shame Her Body Hair

hotbothered 596c2

"Hot And Bothered" Is Your New Favorite Queer Comedy Webseries: BUST Interview

abbi 58bf6

Abbi Jacobson Confirms She Dates Both Men And Women

a scullery maid at work by charles joseph grips 1866 e1f45

The Disturbing Death Of Victorian Servant Eliza Bollends

Header Photo BMRLA 26bfd

This Radical Latina Art Exhibit Will Change The Way You Think About The Female Body

pynk 5f480

Week Of Women: April 13-19, 2018

Upcoming Events

"Mary Janes: Women of Weed" w/Windy
Mon Apr 16 @ 6:30PM - 09:30PM
"2018: The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth" by Lizz Winstead (Co-Creator of The Daily Show)
Tue Apr 17 @ 7:30PM -
Alia Shawkat's Birthday!
Wed Apr 18 @12:00AM
America Ferrera's Birthday!
Wed Apr 18 @12:00AM
Emotional Health for Professional Women
Wed Apr 18 @ 6:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar