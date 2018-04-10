Quantcast
Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In 'PYNK' Music Video
Janelle Monáe And Grimes Celebrate Vaginas In "PYNK" Music Video

Between Cardi B’s album drop and news that L7 will be releasing their first album in 20 years, it’s been an incredible week for music. Today, you can feast your ears and your eyes on Janelle Monáe’s sensual ode to the vagina, filled with lush vocals featuring Grimes and some soft lady loving between Monáe and Tessa Thompson.

“Pynk” is the latest track from Monáe’s third album, Dirty Computer, which will be released April 27. Two other singles, “Django Jane” and the Prince-inspired bisexual anthem “Make Me Feel,” were released in February.

pynk2 e2e82

In her video description, Monáe writes, “PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere.”

Check out the video yourself, ’cause boy, it’s cool if you got blue. We got the pink. 

Photos via YouTube / Janelle Monáe

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
