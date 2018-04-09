Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

L7 Is Coming Back With Their First Full-Length Album Since 1999

The American grunge pioneers and total badasses L7 have announced their first album in 20 years coming Feb 2019. After releasing two hard-hitting singles, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” and “I Came Back to Bitch,” along with their critically acclaimed documentary, L7: Pretend We’re Dead, the band is ready to come back to the music scene.

You can pre-order the album today on PledgeMusic, to support L7’s art. The band is offering fans an array of rewards from a signed limited edition “I Came Back To Bitch,” vintage and rare L7 vinyl, to a signed turntable from the 1994 “Andres” video, and a raffle where you could win Donita’s personal recording microphone used on tour and in studio.

You can see L7 on their national tour at one of the following tour dates.

04.10.18: White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

04.11.18: Paradise - Boston, MA

04.12.18: Brooklyn Steel - New York, NY

04.13.18: Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA

04.15.18: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

04.16.18: Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

04.18.18: Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

04.19.18: First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

04.20.18: Metro - Chicago, IL

04.21.18: El Clubn - Detroit, MI

05.27.18: Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival - Las Vegas, NV

06.09.18: Download Festival UK - Leicestershire, UK

06.29.18/06.30.18: Download Madrid - Madrid Spain

06.13.18: La Cigale - Paris, France

06.15.18: Melkweg Amsterdam - Amsterdam, Netherlands

06.17.18: SO36 - Berlin, Germany

06.27.18: Dynamo Zürich (offiziell) - Zürich, Switzerland

06.28.18: Circolo Magnolia, Punk In Drublic - Segrate, Italy

07.23.18: Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

07.24.18: St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

07.25.18: The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

07.27.18: 77 Festival - Montreal, Quebec

10.06.18: Garage - Glasgow, UK

12.06.18: Electric Ballroom - London, UK

Image courtesy L7

Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

