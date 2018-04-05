Rachael Sage Reimagines Her '90s Feminist Anthem For The #MeToo Movement With "Sistersong 2018"

Rachael Sage, a New York-based alt-pop artist, has returned with her 13th album Myopia. The album centers itself on the idea of self-assurance and being comfortable within one’s own skin, but with the current cultural climate, there is also a thread of paranoia. With a bold emphasis on Sage’s guitar playing, instead of her usual piano-driven work, and contributions from Hoboken-based guitarist James Mastro, this album is gritty, complex, and truly stands out from her other work. We're excited to premiere the single "Sistersong 2018" — a new version of one of Sage's most popular songs — here:

ADVERTISEMENT

In a personal statement to BUST, Sage said, “I first released the original version 'Sistersong' in 1998, when it appeared on my album Smashing The Serene. I've written hundreds of songs, but this particular composition has been a huge good luck charm for me, and in many ways, it's also defined who I am as an artist, today. When I first shared the song with my early inspiration, Ani DiFranco, she was graciously enthusiastic and invited me to go on tour with her because the song captured her so much. That experience was incredibly formative and I carried the confidence and empowerment of her generous mentoring into many subsequent opportunities, including The Lilith Fair, which invited me to perform after I sang "Sistersong" in their local NYC talent search. Since then, the song become a fan favorite and seemed to find particular resonance at LGBTQ events and Pride Festivals, where I'm still always excited and honored to perform it!

“Through the years, many listeners have approached me and told me individual stories about the song...how they used it at their wedding, or how it helped them get through a hard time or resolve a sibling conflict. As a bisexual minority who has unfortunately experienced my share of #metoo moments, I have found that my supportive friendships with women in adulthood have been a saving grace. The ability to share our collective experiences and prop each other up – rather than to compete negatively or criticize one another as a cultural norm – is something for which I've grown increasingly grateful, and I think that applies especially to artists and musicians who have unique opportunities to amplify that kind of positivity far and wide. Conversely, a someone who experienced severe bullying in my youth, I also know just how harsh girls can be to one another when they're not actively encouraged to break down certain barriers and to positively pursue our shared goals of social advancement for women. Along those lines, I'm so excited that 100% of all proceeds from 'Sistersong 2018' will benefit Girls Inc., whose mission is to 'equip girls to overcome serious barriers to grow up strong, smart and bold.'”

Myopia will be out on May 4th, and you can pre-order the album here. Rachael Sage’s tour started in February, but there is still time to see her at one of the following dates.

04.07.18 – Phoenix Pride - Phoenix, AZ

04.19.18 – Genghis Cohen - Los Angeles, CA

04.21.18 – Refugee House Concert - Visalia, CA

04.22.18 – The Monkey House – Berkeley, CA

04.28.18 – Concerts @ Indie Air Radio – Spokane, WA

04.30.18 – Rolling Hills Radio @ Shawbucks – Jamestown, NY

05.02.18 – Joe’s Pub – New York, NY

05.04.18 – Burlap & Bean – Newtown Square, PA

05.05.18 – Atomic Tom’s – Binghamton, NY

Photo credit: Bill Bernstein

More from BUST

Treefort Music Festival Was Exactly What I Needed To Recharge And Reconnect

The Day I Didn’t Get Liz Phair Tickets: A Queer Coming-Of-Age Story

Amara La Negra Is Making Music And Calling Out Colorism





Byshera Williams is an English Major at Drexel University. She is an associate editor at The Smart Set. You can email her at bysherawilliams@yahoo.com

