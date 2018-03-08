Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

La Luz's New Song "California Finally" Is The Golden Paradise You've Been Waiting For All Winter: BUST Premiere

La Luz, the all-women surf noir band, are back with their latest album, Floating Features, out later this year. You may have already seen the music video for "Cicada," the first track off of Floating Features, which was released in early February. Today, we’re proud to be one of the first to share another track off of Floating Features, the sunny, reverberating "California Finally."

Singer/guitarist Shana Cleveland tells BUST of the track, “We moved to California as a band right before we started work on this album, and it truly is a weird golden paradise. I really wanted this song to have the propulsive force of my favorite Velvet Underground song, 'Foggy Notion.' Marian tends to grow limbs when she's playing and the drums get more and more intense by the end of the song, a moving train gaining speed. Also it's Alice's dad's favorite song!"

Listen below:

You won’t have to wait long to hear the rest of the album. Floating Features is due out on May 11th, and you can pre-order the album here. See La Luz's upcoming tour dates below.

03.18.18 - Dallas, TX - Not So Fun Wknd

03.20.18 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

04.26.18 - Austin, TX - Levitation Festival

05.11.18 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop $

05.12.18 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop $

05.13.18 - Arcata, CA - The Miniplex $

05.14.18 - Eugene, OR - Wow Hall $

05.16.18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret $

05.17.18 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $ *

05.18.18 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project $ * &

05.19.18 - Portland, OR - The Aladdin Theater *

05.22.18 - Boise, ID - The Olympic *

05.23.18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

05.24.18 - Ft. Collin's, CO - Hodi's Half Note *

05.25.18 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

05.28.18 - Omaha, NE - O'Leavers !

05.30.18 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room !

05.31.18 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean ^

06.02.18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme ^

06.03.18 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern ^

06.04.18 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco ^

06.05.18 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery ^

06.06.18 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom ^

06.08.18 - New York, NY - Public Arts ^

06.09.18 - Brooklyn, NY - Northside Festival at Baby's All Right &

06.10.18 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts Black Box %

06.11.18 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd %

06.12.18 - Raleigh, NC - The Pinhook %

06.13.18 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl %

06.14.18 - Jacksonville, FL - Root %

06.15.18 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

06.19.18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger #

06.20.18 - El Paso, TX - Monarch #

06.21.18 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress #

06.22.10 - Los Angeles, CA - Teregram Ballroom #

& - All-Ages

$ - w/ Ancient Forest

* - w/ Savila

! - w/ The Whiffs

^ - w/ Gymshorts

% - w/ Timothy Eerie

# - w/ Summer Twins





photo by Chona Kasinger

Elizabeth F. Olson is an editorial intern at BUST. She mostly writes about her experience with mental illness through a feminist lens, and sometimes she writes fiction. Find her on Instagram and Twitter.