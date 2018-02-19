Quantcast
Fever Ray Announces World Tour In Support of “Plunge
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Fever Ray Announces World Tour In Support of “Plunge"

Details
IN Music

feverray 344a5

Fever Ray’s latest release Plunge was made available for download in October 2017 (see our review), and now the CD and vinyl versions will be available on February 23rd. In support of the album, Fever Ray, aka Ms. Karin Dreijer, is taking it to the streets with a full band and world tour which kicks off today in Vienna, Austria. Please visit feverray.com or mute.com for a complete list of dates, cities and venues where shows will be taking place. If you missed Fever Ray in concert previously, be sure to catch her this time around and take the Plunge. You will be blown away!

 

ADVERTISEMENT

More from BUST

Fever Ray Takes The "Plunge" With New Album: BUST Review

12 New Albums To Listen To This February

BUST's Top 23 Albums Of 2017

 


Tags: Fever Ray , Plunge , tour , music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

Mamas protest 31243

"How Mamas Love Their Babies" Is The First Picture Book To Show A Sex Worker Parent — And Every Feminist Mom Should Read It

dreamnails 3b15e

Dream Nails Fights For Reproductive Rights With Their New Single "Vagina Police": BUST Premiere

ida 3 7f9b0

18 Ida B. Wells Quotes and Photos To Inspire Your Activism

mermaid header photo 6fa05

Mermaids Are A Lot More Murderous Than Disney Would Like You To Think

hick 55d05

"White Houses" Tells The Star-Crossed Love Story Of Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena Hickok

onehandedcover large 89c0a

Free Download: Feminist Erotica for Women

ChloeKim 0dc01

Snowboarder Chloe Kim Makes Olympic History

florida shooter 023b2

The Parkland School Shooter Had A History Of Abusing Women, Like Most Mass Shooters Do

derbyday 5b629

Victorian Verses To Reject Unwanted Valentines With

shape of water

Yes, A "Shape of Water" Dildo Exists, And It Is The Stuff Of Very Wet Dreams

Upcoming Events

View Full Calendar