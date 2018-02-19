Fever Ray Announces World Tour In Support of “Plunge"

Fever Ray’s latest release Plunge was made available for download in October 2017 (see our review), and now the CD and vinyl versions will be available on February 23rd. In support of the album, Fever Ray, aka Ms. Karin Dreijer, is taking it to the streets with a full band and world tour which kicks off today in Vienna, Austria. Please visit feverray.com or mute.com for a complete list of dates, cities and venues where shows will be taking place. If you missed Fever Ray in concert previously, be sure to catch her this time around and take the Plunge. You will be blown away!

ADVERTISEMENT

More from BUST

Fever Ray Takes The "Plunge" With New Album: BUST Review

12 New Albums To Listen To This February

BUST's Top 23 Albums Of 2017



