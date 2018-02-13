Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Dream Nails Fights For Reproductive Rights With Their New Single "Vagina Police": BUST Premiere

London-based punk band Dream Nails has joined forces with Irish-Italian director Guen Murroni to create a spectacularly political video with a not-so-wee bit of mockery. The band’s 2018 single "Vagina Police" won’t only have you jamming out, but will also get you pumped up to continue the fight for you and your friends’ reproductive rights.

Dream Nails wants to not only change the conversation about abortion, but to bring attention to the madness of the anti-abortion lobby ahead of the Irish abortion referendum. “It's absolutely ridiculous,” says the band in an email, “and they have no right getting in the way of a woman's choice to become a mother or not." And oh, how the video’s absolute absurdity makes you want to join their fight (and slightly piss yourself).

ADVERTISEMENT

But conjuring up political mockery is all but new for this riot grrrl-quartet. You could say "Deep Heat" was the band’s Donald Debut: it's a brilliant tune about hexing Trump’s nether regions. But in addition to their musical messages, the band is known for brewing up some seriously wicked shows, creating powerful zines, and playing fundraisers for charities they’re passionate about. Not to mention that they’ve already headlined Glastonbury's Sisterhood stage and shared a spotlight with killer bands such as Cherry Glazerr and Bleached.

The video's director, Guen Murroni, said in a statement, "This video is dedicated to our sisters in Ireland who have been campaigning tirelessly for decades for the abortion referendum we're finally having in May. It's also for the women of El Salvador, Malta, the Vatican, Chile, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua who live with the strictest abortion laws in the world."

Lead singer Janey said, “We've produced a zine on 'reproductive justice' to go alongside the vinyl to make clear that globally, people's bodily autonomy is impacted in ways that extend far beyond abortion. For example, forced sterilisation of trans people, women in prison having to give birth in shackles, and the obstacles lesbian parents face. The struggles we face are different, but they are all connected.”

The video for "Vagina Police" is paired with an assortment of dreamy goods, such as a 7” vinyl and the free zine about reproductive justice. 100% of the proceeds from the song will go towards Abortion Support Network, a UK charity that provides financial assistance and accommodations for women who have to travel outside of Ireland in order to access safe and legal abortions.

So drop what you’re doing and go watch "Vagina Police," and definitely spread the spread-leg-love at Dream Nails’s Bandcamp.

Top photo from "Vagina Police"

More from BUST

What Is The Resistance Revival Chorus? Meet The Women Who Backed Kesha At The Grammys

9 Songs To Help You Get Through The Midwinter Slump: Playlist

Domino Kirke's Music Video: "Beyond Waves" Is "A Love Letter To Parents": BUST Premiere





Emalani Artiss is a recent Sarah Lawrence College grad with a personalized major focusing on the study of women and bodies in media. Her work embraces the weirdness and wonders of womanhood & is most often inspired by people she sees on the subway.

You can follow her on Instagram at @emalaniartiss or emalaniartiss.cargocollective.com