Party With BUST And Planned Parenthood This Valentine's Day

Are you in need of a V-Day date or do you just want a backup in case the red roses aren’t delivered on time? Not to fret, Planned Parenthood already hired Cupid to send a little arrow your way! Flutter on over to the Music Hall of Williamsburg on the eve of February 14th for NY Night Train, Panache, and BUST’s fifth annual Valentine’s Day Village of Love Rock Show and Dance Benefit!
An array of babes, dames, and fast-paced fellas will be performing for the benefit, their jaw-dropping pipes and chords so breathtaking that even the head lovebird won’t be able to outsing. And what better way to set the mood this V-Day than to send a lot of love over to Planned Parenthood! Plus, if you’ve finished off that last chocolate from the box, we’ve got you covered with some divine raffles and prizes to swoon over!
Wed. Feb. 14 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY
$20 in advance/$25 day of show | Doors open: 7:00pm / Show: 8:00pm
Featured artists include:
The Lemon Twigs
Bush Tetras
Kid Congo Powers (Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds, The Cramps, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Gun Club, etc.)
Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore, etc.)
April March and Lola Kirke
Shilpa Ray
Binky Griptite
Rev. Vince Anderson and his Love Choir
T.V. Baby
TWIN GUNS
Kendra Morris
Fiona Silver
Art Gray Noizz Quintet
& more
And after midnight, dancing with:
Jonathan Toubin / New York Night Train
Image Source: Facebook / Music Hall of Williamsburg
More from BUST
This Is What Valentine's Day Cards Looked Like In The 19th Century
Shop, Create, And Make A Difference At This Brooklyn Event
What's Your February Sex Horoscope?
Emalani Artiss is a recent Sarah Lawrence College grad with a personalized major focusing on the study of women and bodies in media. Her work embraces the weirdness and wonders of womanhood & is most often inspired by people she sees on the subway.
You can follow her on Instagram at @emalaniartiss or emalaniartiss.cargocollective.com