Party With BUST And Planned Parenthood This Valentine's Day

Are you in need of a V-Day date or do you just want a backup in case the red roses aren’t delivered on time? Not to fret, Planned Parenthood already hired Cupid to send a little arrow your way! Flutter on over to the Music Hall of Williamsburg on the eve of February 14th for NY Night Train, Panache, and BUST’s fifth annual Valentine’s Day Village of Love Rock Show and Dance Benefit!



An array of babes, dames, and fast-paced fellas will be performing for the benefit, their jaw-dropping pipes and chords so breathtaking that even the head lovebird won’t be able to outsing. And what better way to set the mood this V-Day than to send a lot of love over to Planned Parenthood! Plus, if you’ve finished off that last chocolate from the box, we’ve got you covered with some divine raffles and prizes to swoon over!

Wed. Feb. 14 – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY

$20 in advance/$25 day of show | Doors open: 7:00pm / Show: 8:00pm



Featured artists include:



The Lemon Twigs

Bush Tetras

Kid Congo Powers (Kid Congo and The Pink Monkey Birds, The Cramps, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Gun Club, etc.)

Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore, etc.)

April March and Lola Kirke

Shilpa Ray

Binky Griptite

Rev. Vince Anderson and his Love Choir

T.V. Baby

TWIN GUNS

Kendra Morris

Fiona Silver

Art Gray Noizz Quintet

& more

And after midnight, dancing with:

Jonathan Toubin / New York Night Train

Buy tickets here.

Image Source: Facebook / Music Hall of Williamsburg

