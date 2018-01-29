Quantcast
Amanda Palmer's Tribute To The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Will Make You 'Cry Goodbye
Amanda Palmer’s Tribute To The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan Will Make You "Cry Goodbye"

Amanda Palmer is back with a tribute that’s heartfelt and unabashedly feminist. On January 26th, Palmer released the EP Quartet for Dolores, a two-song homage to the Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan, who passed away this January. “Quartet” covers two of the Cranberries’ songs: the cult classic “Zombie” and the lesser-known “No Need to Argue,” swapping “Zombie’s” grungy guitar-drum beat for a haunting string melody.

“These two songs were the perfect pieces of music to cry goodbye to this incredible woman,” Palmer wrote to her followers on Patreon. “Singing these songs felt like the only and best way to pay tribute to dolores.”

In her Patreon post, Palmer also discussed her conflict in supporting O’Riordan,  who in 1995 told Rolling Stone that abortion “belittles women.”

“When I found this out, it definitely made me feel — for lack of a better term — weird,” she wrote. “To learn this about Dolores — who is Irish — was kind of heartbreaking for me. the maximum penalty for having an illegal abortion in ireland is 14 years in prison. in PRISON.”

But Palmer wanted to move past the politics and pay homage to a woman who had influenced her both personally and professionally. “if i were to snub the chance to cover this music just because of abortion politics, i'd be just as bad as the pro-life people who are narrowing instead of expanding our worlds,” she added. “Everybody: you can choose to do what you want with your womb, and you can choose to cover any fucking song you like.”

The proceeds from digital downloads will be donated to Chernobyl Children International, a charity Palmer says was “close to Dolores’ heart.”

Listen to “Quartet for Dolores,” produced by Jherek Bischoff, here:

 

Photo by Michael Murchie, via www.facebook.com/amandapalmer.

Blondie and Joan Jett Fight Sexism, Consumerism, and "Fake News" In New Music Video

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

What Is The Resistance Revival Chorus? Meet The Women Who Backed Kesha At The Grammys

 


Victoria Albert is a Boston-born graduate journalism student. She covers reproductive justice, health policy, and feminism, and has written for In These Times and Alternet. She tweets at @victoria_alb3.
