Quantcast
What Is The Resistance Revival Chorus? Meet The Women Who Backed Kesha At The Grammys
What Is The Resistance Revival Chorus? Meet The Women Who Backed Kesha At The Grammys

Details
IN Music

 

Kesha Grammys c2f4c

Hollywood isn’t the only industry changing its tune on sexual harassment. In solidarity with the TIME’S UP movement to end sexual misconduct, Kesha belted out her Grammy-nominated, empowering survivor anthem —"Praying"— on stage at the Grammy’s last night. Her powerful performance reached a cathartic pitch with  vocal backing from other pop artists, including Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day, and the musical activist group, the Resistance Revival Chorus.

While many members of the “small army of women,” as Vulture dubbed them, who performed last night are accustomed to being on the industry stage, the 32 women of the Resistance Revival Chorus usually sounds their battle cries on the streets.

A musical faction of the Women’s March, the group made its first public appearance as a flash mob in Times Square last July, singing an altered version of “Rich Man’s House” in protest of the Trump administrations sexist policies, reported Mic. Always clad in white, the group has since performed on a number of occasions on behalf of the Woman’s March.

In a nod of solidarity to the Women’s March, TIME’S UP, and #MeToo movement, the other performers on stage, including Kesha, also wore white. Some celebrities also chose white attire, while others showed their support by carrying or wearing a white rose in a campaign organized by 15 women in the industry known as the Voices in Entertainment, reported People magazine.

Kesha’s album, Rainbow, which was nominated for two Grammy awards, reported Refinery 29, is her first since 2014. That year, she accused her producer Dr. Luke of sexual assault and battery, filling a lawsuit against him and his parent company, Sony, reported Vulture. Kesha's raw performance of Rainbow's hit single would have been powerful in its own right, but it holds extra social and political weight backed by a chorus of women intent on fighting for change. 

top photo from twitter/@KeshaRose

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
Tags: Grammy's , Kesha , Praying , The Resistance Revival Chorus , cyndi lauper , pop , female pop , women , music
