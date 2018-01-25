Quantcast
Domino Kirke's Music Video 'Beyond Waves' Is 'A Love Letter To All Parents': BUST Premiere
Domino Kirke's Music Video "Beyond Waves" Is "A Love Letter To All Parents": BUST Premiere

IN Music

dominokirke 08107

Brooklyn-based Domino Kirke isn’t new to music — the folk-pop star has toured with musical acts including Lily Allen and Gang of Four, and her first solo EP, The Guard, received national acclaim. Her 2017 debut album, though, is something entirely new and impressive in its own right, and we’re psyched to premiere the dreamy, emotional music video for title track “Beyond Waves.”

“[The track] was brought to me by Michael Bloch (Here We Go Magic) as we were finishing my debut record, Beyond Waves. At the time, it was a rough instrumental with some scattered vocals, but I knew instantly that it was what I'd been missing all along,” Kirke tells BUST. “The song really is a love letter to all parents. It’s my way of saying, ‘it’s okay, and parenthood will never go as planned.’

“I used to think my worst fear was losing my son in a public place, but bigger than that was the fear of leaving his father and being a single parent. What I found instead was that I was constantly being held by my community, friends, and neighbors—sometimes complete strangers—which made the transition possible.”

The video was shot by Greg Mitnick, and co-directed by Mitnick and Kirke. Listen to the rest of the album on iTunes and Spotify, and if you’re in New York, grab tickets to see her live tonight at the Mercury Lounge.

Top photo by Shervin Lainez

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
