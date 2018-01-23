SheROO Is Bonnaroo's Mini Feminist Festival And It Looks So Fun

Have you ever been to a music festival and thought, “Jeez, I wonder if these drunk dudes in the tent nextdoor will stop repeating their terrible rendition of 'Wonderwall' anytime soon?" Yeah, me too. Thankfully, there’s a solution for that. Enter: SheROO, the women-only brainchild of the Bonnaroo music festival. Just one of a number of community campsite at Bonnaroo, SheROO isn’t its own event, per se, but it is basically Bonnaroo's version of a mini feminist festival.

Costing $50 on top of general admission, through SheROO, women (including trans women) festivalgoers now have the option to sleep and chill out in a women-only campsite, no boys allowed. The camp is hosted MOTHERSHIP, which also produces a women's festival and retreat held in the Coachella Valley. SheROO will offer folks a safe and welcoming environment free from harassment and annoyance. The campsite will feature modern-day art and music workshops. The whole thing sounds pretty great, and to top it off, a portion of proceeds from SheROO will go to the Tegan & Sara Foundation, which “fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women… [and] is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice.”

If you’re a man, or women-only camping isn’t your bag, Bonnaroo still promises a diverse lineup, including performances by Dua Lipa and Alison Wonderland. Whatever you decide, it’s probably best to buy your tickets now.

top photo by Cora Wagoner

