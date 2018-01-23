Quantcast
SheROO Is Bonnaroo's Mini Feminist Festival And It Looks So Fun

Have you ever been to a music festival and thought, “Jeez, I wonder if these drunk dudes in the tent nextdoor will stop repeating their terrible rendition of 'Wonderwall' anytime soon?" Yeah, me too. Thankfully, there’s a solution for that. Enter: SheROO, the women-only brainchild of the Bonnaroo music festival. Just one of a number of community campsite at Bonnaroo, SheROO isn’t its own event, per se, but it is basically Bonnaroo's version of a mini feminist festival.

Costing $50 on top of general admission, through SheROO, women (including trans women) festivalgoers now have the option to sleep and chill out in a women-only campsite, no boys allowed. The camp is hosted MOTHERSHIP, which also produces a women's festival and retreat held in the Coachella Valley. SheROO will offer folks a safe and welcoming environment free from harassment and annoyance. The campsite will feature modern-day art and music workshops. The whole thing sounds pretty great, and to top it off, a portion of proceeds from SheROO will go to the Tegan & Sara Foundation, which “fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women… [and] is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice.” 

If you’re a man, or women-only camping isn’t your bag, Bonnaroo still promises a diverse lineup, including performances by Dua Lipa and Alison Wonderland. Whatever you decide, it’s probably best to buy your tickets now.

top photo by Cora Wagoner 

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). A former prop designer for off-broadway plays, in her spare time she doodles, weaves, and taxidermies small animals. She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
