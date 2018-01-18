Neon Gold Founder Lizzy Plapinger Goes Solo As LPX: BUST Interview



LPX, aka Lizzy Plaplinger, is a rising musician who's not only taking the pop scene by storm, but also working as co-founder of her music label Neon Gold Records, which she started with her longtime friend Derek Davies when she was in college. With her debut EP Bolt in the Blue out now, 2018 is looking to be LPX's breakout year. We wanted to find out more about this rising star who says, "I'm here to assert myself — harder, louder and stronger — as a woman and an artist!"

LPX with her band backstage at Brooklyn Steel, 10/8/17

LPX's Neon Gold Records is based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and is currently distributed by Atlantic Records. LPX signed a previous deal with Columbia within two years of the label's launch from her and Davies' college dorm rooms. Davies tells BUST, "We stayed independent through our first two years while finishing college, but signed a venture with Columbia upon graduating in 2010, where we signed St. Lucia, HAIM and Magic Man before moving onto Atlantic in 2014, where we've since released albums with Charli XCX, Marina & The Diamonds, Christine & The Queens, The Knocks and more."

LPX with Neon Gold Records co-founder Derek Davies during their Holiday Popshop, 12/10/17.

While growing her label, LPX teamed up with fellow Vassar grad Max Hershenow to form band MS MR. Their debut album Secondhand Rapture featured the singles "Hurricane," which charted at #38 in Germany, and "Bones," which was by used by TV shows Game of Thrones, Grey's Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars. LPX branched out last year with her solo single "Tightrope," and she was finishing a two-month tour with DJ RAC last fall when BUST caught up her backstage at Brooklyn Steel. She was joined by her band, who were dressed in outfits that LPX selected. She described the outfits as "a mix of vintage, utility and racing pieces, and I've started to collect patches while we're on the road to eventually customize them even further as we continue to tour. I'd love for them to ultimately become forever-evolving uniforms that are a reflection of each band member but also our travels."

JPatt of the Knocks with LPX (top, second and third from left) during Neon Gold's private office party, 12/10/17

LPX, herself wearing a bright red jumpsuit that popped under the show's fire-schemed lighting, ran around the stage nonstop to keep her audience hyped. She later described the set as "probably my favorite show I've played as LPX to date. It's always special playing a hometown show, but that show felt especially electric." When we asked if LPX's time onstage helped her manage her label, she said, "Life on the road is an invaluable experience for me with Neon Gold, because it means I understand the grind and challenges our artists face on a day to day basis. I love being able to do both."

LPX will host Neon Gold Records' next label networking event, Popup Music Club Night, on February 27th at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, featuring Will Joseph Cook. LPX's debut EP Back in the Blue is out now.



Top photo: LPX performing at Brooklyn Steel, 10/8/17.



By Nick McManus; photos by Nick McManus

Nick McManus on www.nick-mcmanus.squarespace.com and on Instagram @dudemanshouse.