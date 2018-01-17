Quantcast
Miss Eaves' New Music Video "Paper Mache (Single AF)" Celebrates Single Ladies Everywhere: BUST Premiere

Last summer, Brooklyn-based rapper Miss Eaves gave us the gift of Feminasty, an album full of wit, humor, and fresh feminist mantras with songs like “Fuccboi Salute” and “Hump Day.” We fell in love with her after she dropped the body-positive summer anthem “Thunder Thighs,” and now, Miss Eaves is back with “Paper Mache (Single AF),” all about the joys of — you guessed it — being single.

“So what? I can’t get a date / Single as fuck, I’m not getting laid,” she raps on the track, which will be released digitally February 1. “So what? My mom thinks I’m great.”  Just as her “Thunder Thighs” video showed us women with all kinds of bodies, “Paper Mache” features a wide array of happy couples and, at its center, Sasia Stone dances on a subway platform and throws a party just for herself.

The track is the first single from her next EP, set to be released this summer. Because Miss Eaves isn't signed by a label, she is raising funds to make the EP on Kickstarter, so make sure to give her your support!

Top photo via YouTube

More from BUST

Miss Eaves Raps About Masturbation, Being Told To Smile, And Trolls On "Feminasty"

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

Charli XCX's "Boys" Music Video "Flips The Male Gaze On Its Head"

 


Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
