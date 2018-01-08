This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

This Thursday, rock stars and aficionados alike will meet at Zebulon Café Concert in Los Angeles for a night of music, history, and empowerment. The Women of Rock Oral History Project, a collection of digital and written interviews documenting the careers of women in rock n’ roll, is primarily located at the Sophia Smith Collection at Smith College, but the women highlighted by the project will be in L.A. for the initiative’s launch event.

Tanya Pearson, an archivist and curator, founded the Oral History Project, hoping to carve out a space in history for female, trans, and nonbinary musicians. “Artists and music that fit easily into the existing masculinist ‘sex, drugs, rock n’ roll’ narrative are more likely to find a place in rock history, whereas those that do not are more likely forgotten or marginalized,” Pearson says on the project’s website.

The Tuesday event will feature panel discussions and live performances from artists including Patty Schemel of Hole, Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses, Julie Cafritz of Free Kitten, and Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile. Check out the event and full lineup on Facebook, and buy tickets here.

Photo via Facebook

Top photo via Flickr / Guido van Nispen

