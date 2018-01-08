Quantcast
This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

This L.A. Event Basically Features Your Inner Riot Grrrl's Dream Lineup

Details
IN Music

rockarchiveheader 18119

This Thursday, rock stars and aficionados alike will meet at Zebulon Café Concert in Los Angeles for a night of music, history, and empowerment. The Women of Rock Oral History Project, a collection of digital and written interviews documenting the careers of women in rock n’ roll, is primarily located at the Sophia Smith Collection at Smith College, but the women highlighted by the project will be in L.A. for the initiative’s launch event.

Tanya Pearson, an archivist and curator, founded the Oral History Project, hoping to carve out a space in history for female, trans, and nonbinary musicians. “Artists and music that fit easily into the existing masculinist ‘sex, drugs, rock n’ roll’ narrative are more likely to find a place in rock history, whereas those that do not are more likely forgotten or marginalized,” Pearson says on the project’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tuesday event will feature panel discussions and live performances from artists including Patty Schemel of Hole, Kristin Hersh of Throwing Muses, Julie Cafritz of Free Kitten, and Allison Wolfe of Bratmobile. Check out the event and full lineup on Facebook, and buy tickets here.

rockarchive1 70f43Photo via Facebook

Top photo via Flickr / Guido van Nispen

More from BUST

Bikini Kill Reunited For One Night And It Felt So Good

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Talking Riot Grrrl with Sex Stains' Allison Wolfe: BUST Interview

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Women of Rock Oral History Project , Patty Schemel , Kristin Hersh , Alice Bag , Julie Cafritz
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

daisyridley 0b88f

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of the Year Starred Women

Andersen Patti 91A7348 v1 final b153d

After Her Viral "Tonight Show" Video, Comedian Patti Harrison Is On The Rise: BUST Interview

sheldon cooper d140c

This YouTube Series Explains Almost Everything Wrong With "The Big Bang Theory"

Bust final lizzie borden beth f7de9

The Enduring Mystery Of Lizzie Borden

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

Hoda.jpg

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

aina 2 13c65

Meet Russia's First Female Muslim Presidential Candidate

jessicajames 5d88c

6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women of Rock Oral History Project: L.A. Launch Party
Thu Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 01:00PM
THIS Performance
Sun Jan 14 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
THIS Performance
Mon Jan 15 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar