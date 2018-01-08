Quantcast
This Indonesian Metal Band Is Shattering Stereotypes About Muslim Girls

This Indonesian Metal Band Is Shattering Stereotypes About Muslim Girls

Details
IN Music

vob e42e4

A teenage girl shouts into a microphone in a shaky YouTube video viewed over 160,000 times. She’s backed by two other girls, all three dressed in skinny jeans, sneakers, white tops, and white hijabs. This is Voice of Baceprot , an all-girl metal band formed in the Indonesian town of Garut in 2014, with Firdda Kurnia on vocals and guitar, Euis Siti Aisyah on drums, and Widi Rahmawati on bass. (Baceprot means “noisy” in Sudanese.)

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Along with original songs, the girls’ repertoire includes Metallica, Muse, and Slipknot covers. “Metal music has the truth to break a bad system,” the band tells BUST. VoB has performed across Indonesia, shattering stereotypes about what Muslim girls can, and should, do. Their answer to those who are surprised? “Everybody has a freedom, and we have a freedom to choose our own way.”

By Erika W. Smith

Photo by Ruli Lesmana

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

Muslim Women In Quebec Are Effectively Banned From Wearing The Niqab And Burqa

This Teenager Is Paving The Way For Young Adult ActivismThis Teenager Is Paving The Way For Young Adult Activism

Tags: Voice of Baceprot , metal , music , Indonesia , from the magazine
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

daisyridley 0b88f

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of the Year Starred Women

Andersen Patti 91A7348 v1 final b153d

After Her Viral "Tonight Show" Video, Comedian Patti Harrison Is On The Rise: BUST Interview

sheldon cooper d140c

This YouTube Series Explains Almost Everything Wrong With "The Big Bang Theory"

Bust final lizzie borden beth f7de9

The Enduring Mystery Of Lizzie Borden

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

Hoda.jpg

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

aina 2 13c65

Meet Russia's First Female Muslim Presidential Candidate

jessicajames 5d88c

6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women of Rock Oral History Project: L.A. Launch Party
Thu Jan 11 @ 7:00PM - 01:00PM
THIS Performance
Sun Jan 14 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
THIS Performance
Mon Jan 15 @ 4:00PM - 08:30PM
View Full Calendar