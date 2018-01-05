Quantcast
Cardi B Just Made Music History Again

Cardi B isn’t new to breaking records and making headlines. Over the summer, she dropped “Bodak Yellow,” her debut single with Atlantic Records; shortly after, the Bronx-born artist became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in almost 20 years. And now, Cardi B became the third artist ever—and first rapper—whose first three singles placed in the Hot 100's top ten all in one week. The only other artists to accomplish this so early in their musical careers were Ashanti in 2002 and the Beatles in 1964.

Billboard announced Cardi B’s feat on Tuesday. She also joins an elite club of only 15 artists to have three singles in the Hot 100’s top ten all in the same week. She’s the fifth woman and the first female rapper to do so.

“Bodak Yellow” is currently #10 and on its 26th week. At #4 is “No Limit” by G-Eazy featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, and at #7 is “MotorSport,” which features Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Migos.

But Cardi B. shows no signs of slowing down. Her fourth and fifth singles, “Bartier Cardi” and “La Modelo” with Ozuno, also both broke the Hot 100. And just this Wednesday, Cardi B and Bruno Mars shared a nostalgic new remix of “Finesse” that quickly became the top trending video on YouTube.

Congratulations, Cardi!

Top photo via YouTube

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Cardi B , Hot 100 , Billboard
