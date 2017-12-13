Quantcast
Nina Simone Will Finally Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Nina Simone Will Finally Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Details
IN Music

 

 ninasimone a0552

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 inductees, and the one we are most excited about is, hands down, Nina Simone. An accomplished singer, songwriter, and pianist known as “High Priestess of Soul,” Simone was also an important activist in the Civil Rights Movement and beyond, calling out injustice through her songs like “Mississippi Goddam,” “To Be Young, Gifted, And Black,” “Four Women,” and her version of “Strange Fruit” (originally written by Billie Holiday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone has been eligible since 1986, but she’s never even been nominated before. Um, about time, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Don’t know much about Simone but want to fix that, as you should? The 2015 documentary What Happened, Miss Simone?, directed by Liz Garbus and executive produced by Simone’s daughter Lisa Simone Kelly, is a great film and is also available to watch on Netflix.

 

Gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, whose music in the ‘30s and ‘40s was hugely influential in the development of rock’n’roll, will also be inducted. She’s been called “the original soul sister” and “The Godmother of Rock and Roll.” Rolling Stone describes her as “A queer black woman from Arkansas who shredded on electric guitar, belted praises both to God and secular pleasures, and broke the color line touring with white singers, she was gospel's first superstar, and she most assuredly rocked.”

The other inductees are a bunch white dude rock bands: the Cars, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues, and Dire Straits.

Top photo: Nina Simone, from "What Happened, Miss Simone?"

More from BUST

 10 Feminist Anthems To Empower You

"Chewing Gum's" Michaela Coel On Intersectionality And Nina Simone

 Nina Simone Inspires Lianne La Havas And Everyone, Always

 

 

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

Tags: Nina Simone , Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

rainbow e29da

Why Is Kesha Missing From Time's "Silence Breakers" Person Of The Year Issue?

Nick Cannon 35c10

Nick Cannon's "Consent App" Gets Consent Completely Wrong

Doomordestiny 64805

Blondie And Joan Jett Fight Sexism, Consumerism, And "Fake News" In New Music Video

Maxine ba650

Maxine Waters Is Reclaiming Her Time: BUST Interview

TimeHeader d6b5b

The "Silence Breakers" Are Time's Person of the Year

victoria 1e2f1

How Victorian Women Kept Those Fancy Dresses Clean

fitsandstarts 0de10

"Fits And Starts" Is A Hilarious Interpretation Of Modern Artistry: BUST Review

musiched f29e2

17 New Albums To Get Obsessed With Before 2017 Ends: Playlist

Gabrielle Union 92c15

Gabrielle Union Has An Important Point About Race And The #MeToo Movement

I TONYA still 1 3e01c

"I, Tonya" Tells Tonya Harding's Side Of The Story: BUST Review

Upcoming Events

Fearless Femmes in Film: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Wed Dec 13 @ 7:00PM -
Heather Benjamin "Death of a Tail" Solo Exhibition Opening
Fri Dec 15 @ 6:00PM - 10:00PM
Krysten Ritter's Birthday!
Sat Dec 16 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams!
Wed Dec 27 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar