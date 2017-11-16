Quantcast
The New Album From This All-Female Indie Music Collective Makes The World A Better Place

Last month, all-female music collective The City & The Heart released Volume Four of its regular compilation, a stunning, diverse showcase of female-identifying unsigned artists in New York. The City & The Heart (TC&TH) was born in the winter of 2012 with the intention of cultivating a supportive community for independent women in music in New York, and evolved into a philanthropic organization as well. 23 artists contributed to the record, including TC&TH founder and singer-songwriter Meghann Wright, Queens-based blues crooner Golda and acoustic rock star Lisa Brigantino. The songs span everything from folk to shoegaze, from pop to punk, neo soul to roots Americana.

 As well as collecting, recording and promoting great new music by women, TC&TH has a long history of supporting causes that support women. This year, all proceeds from Volume Four will be donated to Safe Horizon to benefit survivors of domestic violence, and TC&TH hopes to continue to use its platform to combine music and community.

The City & The Heart Volume Four is available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Header image by TC&TH artist Olivia Ahn

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl. 

Tags: music , safe horizons , the city & the heart
