The New Album From This All-Female Indie Music Collective Makes The World A Better Place

Last month, all-female music collective The City & The Heart released Volume Four of its regular compilation, a stunning, diverse showcase of female-identifying unsigned artists in New York. The City & The Heart (TC&TH) was born in the winter of 2012 with the intention of cultivating a supportive community for independent women in music in New York, and evolved into a philanthropic organization as well. 23 artists contributed to the record, including TC&TH founder and singer-songwriter Meghann Wright, Queens-based blues crooner Golda and acoustic rock star Lisa Brigantino. The songs span everything from folk to shoegaze, from pop to punk, neo soul to roots Americana.

<a href="http://thecityandtheheart.bandcamp.com/album/tc-th-v4">TC&TH V4 by The City & The Heart</a>

As well as collecting, recording and promoting great new music by women, TC&TH has a long history of supporting causes that support women. This year, all proceeds from Volume Four will be donated to Safe Horizon to benefit survivors of domestic violence, and TC&TH hopes to continue to use its platform to combine music and community.

The City & The Heart Volume Four is available on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Header image by TC&TH artist Olivia Ahn

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl.