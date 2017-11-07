Quantcast
Candace Brings Us To New 'Horizons' In Their New Music Video: BUST Premiere

If the sweeping landscapes and the sun drenched meadows displayed in girl-trio Candace's new music video for the song "Horizons," premiering exclusively today on BUST, won't be enough to bring you out of your November-grey gloom, the romantic and dreamy vocals (with the suitably, yet contrasting, darkly cool lyrics) definitely will. Or, if not completely bring you out of it, it will at least help to bring you into a well-deserved, temporary summer haze: something we all are in deep need of right now. 

"Horizons" is the second single and video to be released off the Portland-based trio's new 7" "Horizons" (out on November 24), followed by their anticpated full-length album that's due to be dropped in the beginning of 2018.  

Candace's leading ladies, Sarah Rose , Sarah Nienaber and Mara Appel DesLauriers, describe their new tunes (which they started working on one day after Trump was elected president one year ago) as being "hopefully crisp," weaving layers of "introspective, dreamy and expansive" tracks. And well, if Horizons is the tuning fork for what's to come, we are already looking forward to January. 

In the meantime, you can catch Candace on tour throughout November if you're lucky to be living in (or visiting) California, Washington or Oregon. Catch all the tour dates below, and make sure to pre-order the 7" here

November 19
San Francisco, CA at Make Out Room

November 20
Los Angeles, CA at Harvard & Stone

November 21
San Diego, CA at Blonde Bar

November 22
Long Beach, CA at Que Sera

November 24
Santa Cruz, CA at The Crepe Place

November 26
Portland, OR at Rontoms (7″ Release Show!) 

November 30
Seattle, WA at Chop Suey

 

Top photo by Sarah Kue.

Editorial Intern

Amanda Brohman is a 23-year old editorial intern at BUST, a freelance writer, blogger and fashion journalism student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She loves everything that glitters, taking long walks in and around her SoHo neighborhood, and drinking Chardonnay on her fire escape at midnight whilst listening to Halsey. 

